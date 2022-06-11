Food trucks will gather in Evans park Wednesday night for the return of the city’s Downtown Dinner.
Eight El Campo based food trucks will be participating offering everything from traditional hamburgers and fries to ice cream and cupcakes.
“I feel like this was something we need to get started,” city worker Liz Staff said Thursday, adding the small food truck event is “low key.” No tables will be set up, it’s come to the park and make food purchases.
Those wanting to stay and eat at the park are, of course, welcome to do so. Some shops in the area may also be open.
“This is something that brings the community together,” Staff said, adding, “We’re looking into a farmers market maybe in the fall.”
The city had a variety of community events ranging from downtown dinners to Easter egg hunts prior to the onset of COVID-19 and the closures it forced. Now, staff is looking for ways to return programming.
“It’s a stepping stone,” Staff said.
The food truck line up, as of press time, is Amy’s Cookie Company & Bakery, Georgia Mae’s Good Eats, Good Tymes BBQ, Hopie’s Home Made Food Shack, The Hot Box, Karl’s, The Ice Cream Truck and Taco Cito’s.
The event is 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 15 at Evans Park, 112 E. Monseratte.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.