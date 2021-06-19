The case against the Wharton man accused of firing two shots into the windshield of a pursuing El Campo police cruiser last week is headed to the Wharton County Grand Jury.
“We haven’t received the case in our office yet, however, should we receive it soon, we hope to present to the July grand jury,” Wharton County District Attorney Dawn Allison told the Leader-News Friday. “From there, he will receive an arraignment setting and possibly a pretrial and trial setting.”
In the meantime, a count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was added to the list of charges against 18-year-old Joseph Ruben Gutierrez of 1825 Red River in Wharton. He remained in the Wharton County Jail in lieu of a $1.55 million bond as of press time.
Gutierrez stands accused firing a total of five shots last Sunday – three at his girlfriend’s vehicle which did not hit and then two at an El Campo police officer during a chase just moments later.
The two bullets hit low on the driver’s side of the windshield, punching through with fragments striking Officer Kendrick Matula who escaped all but minor injury.
Two other officers had their cruisers forced off Pinchot Street during the pursuit, but were not harmed.
Gutierrez’ vehicle, which turned out to be stolen, was driven by a 14-year-old El Campo boy who was later sent to a detention center in Victoria.
Gutierrez surrendered shortly after the vehicle wrecked. He was charged with three counts of attempted capital murder.
Presentation to the grand jury is the next step in charges. If the grand jury finds that the DA has enough evidence to proceed with trial, it will true bill the case.
This will allow charges to continue.
