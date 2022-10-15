It’s feast or famine with the second rice crop this year; inclement weather, high costs and poor water availability is putting a damper on some producers this year.
“Guys that got the first crop out early, their second crop looks really good. If they got their crop out late, it’s not as good. The fields were all rutted up and it’s not growing back as good as it should,” Rice Farmers Co-op General Manager Darryl Socha said.
A rough year for producers means the economics just isn’t there for some Wharton County growers despite the usually profitable ratoon crop, a second cutting of seasonally planted stalks.
“They lost out on the second crop, that’s really their bread and butter, you’re looking anywhere from 50-60 barrels on the first crop and they usually count on 15-20 for the second. Some aren’t even going to try for a second crop due to input costs. You have less grass control costs, but you still have fertilizer costs and those are still high,” Socha said.
While most of Wharton County’s harvest is still weeks away, some early warnings aren’t promising.
“Cool weather will slow down progress toward maturity and being harvest ready. Further south, the reports are that yields are lower than expected,” Extension Agent Corrie Bowen said.
The Green Markets Weekly North America Fertilizer Price Index tracks prices and reports an index value of 1,270.4 in late March 2022, its highest value before leveling off to around 900 from June to early October.
The highest index value previously was set in the week of July 28, 2008 at 932.27.
Another factor impacting rice producers was the drought with limited water.
“Some producers aren’t getting water from the (Lower Colorado River Authority), closer to Eagle Lake or Bay City. A lot of my producers aren’t dependent on the LCRA for water, a lot of them have their own well systems,” Socha said.
Interruptable LCRA water was halted from Colorado, Wharton and Matagorda counties’ agricultural producers for the second growing season after their July 1 analysis.
Garwood agricultural producers have a separate agreement with the LCRA about water usage and interruption.
The LCRA provides water to agricultural producers and is required to halt that distribution if certain drought conditions are met: if Lakes Travis and Buchanan are below a storage threshold and the inflow is too low.
Even producers that had a clean first harvest are dealing with yield limiting factors in their crops.
“I think (the ratoon crop) is going to be a better than average. Right now, the problem we have a plant hopper that comes around when its too dry. We could lose 15-20 percent just due to that. We’ve had off and on trouble with them, but when you have dry falls with cool days they really get going,” Ganado rice producer Michael Skalicky said.
“A regular (pesticide) doesn’t work on it, nothing that’s labeled for rice will work on it to kill it.”
