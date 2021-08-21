Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
August Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Gloria Sue Munoz, 26, listed as homeless in El Campo, for possession of a controlled substance on July 5. She allegedly had less than 4 grams of methamphetamines.
• Sidney Morris Oliver, 57, of 5635 FM 1093 West in Wallis for injury to a disabled person on July 15. He allegedly hurt a disabled woman by slamming a vehicle door on her hand.
• Justin Robert Ortiz, 29, of 841 Van Cua in Corpus Christi for possession of a controlled substance on July 4. He allegedly had less than 4 grams of THC, the active ingredient in marijuana.
• Garian Lashaud Perry, 22, of 815 Marionette in El Campo for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a single count of endangering a child on Nov. 18, 2020. He allegedly shot at two people and placed a child in a nearby home in jeopardy.
• John Luis Placencio, 54, of 1812 Kyle in Clute for theft with two or more previous convictions. He allegedly stole groceries on June 15, but faces felony punishment as a result of prior crimes.
