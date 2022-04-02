Keeping children safe is a rolling project for Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, and they’ve been doing it for 30 years with the help of generous community members and hard work.
The late pastor Edward O. Sanford Jr. started the after-school programs in 1991 with the goal of helping children with homework and making a stable place for students to be between the end of school and when their parents get home.
This bloomed into the After School Activity Program, ASAP.
“His goal was to find something to keep kids off the streets,” ASAP Director Niesha Brown said.
The program’s first generation of students keep the project going. Brown attended ASAP through Pilgrim Rest in 2009. “I’m a product of the original program,” she said.
“We’re a place that kids can go to get a meal and help with homework, she said, adding, “the program has remained 100 percent free since 1990.”
Currently, ASAP enrolls 57 students from pre-k to high school seniors, providing programs that help them do better in school and learn new skills.
“We teach a sewing class in the old choir room and we have retired teachers that come in to help tutor students with homework,” Brown said.
Normally between five and seven volunteers help on any given day.
Older youths can take advantage of their Dress for Success program through ASAP that helps them write and print resumes and lets them use interview clothes to get jobs.
Church membership isn’t required to attend ASAP. “Only two of our students are members of the church,” Brown said.
ASAP offers scholarships to students who go through the program and graduate high school, get their GED or volunteer.
Programs are offered Monday to Wednesday from 3:30 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. with free transportation to the facility provided.
Anyone that wants to get involved with ASAP, or would like to enroll can contact Brown at 713-480-5245, asap@pilgrimrestelcampo.org or by mail at P.O. Box 525, El Campo TX 77437.
