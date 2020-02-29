Thousands of Texans reported struggling with mental health after Hurricane Harvey, and although the exact number in Wharton County is unknown, officials say it is a prevalent problem.
To address local mental health, the Wharton County AgriLife Extension Office will host a free, eight-hour Mental Health First Aid training course Wednesday, March 25. The session will be a combination of lecture and interactive activities taught by AgriLife Extension agents from Wharton County and surrounding areas.
“This program is designed to teach you how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illness and substance abuse disorders,” AgriLife Extension agent Lori Schindler said.
USA Mental Health First Aid is a national non-profit specializing in training community members to better address mental health issues.
Planned specifically with those impacted by Hurricane Harvey in mind, the Extension Office received $495,065 in grants from the Rebuild Texas Fund, a project that collects donations for Texas communities. The grant funds two years of training programs across multiple counties.
We’re hosting the training “because of the mental health issues that arose because of Hurricane Harvey, and that we’re seeing after the fact,” AgriLife Extension agent Laura Reyna said. “We all know that (mental health issues) are still prevalent to this day, even though we’re a little bit removed from that event.”
Currently, the March 25 event is the only training being offered by AgriLife in Wharton County.
“If we reach our capacity and there is still interest, we certainly will have the opportunity to host it again,” Reyna said.
A few individuals have already signed up for the class. A maximum of 30 can participate in this training session.
“If they’re interested, go ahead and call and let us know right away,” Reyna said.
To sign up, call Stacey Shanks at 979-532-3310.
The session will be held 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 25 at the Wharton Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office, 315 E. Milam. Lunch will be provided.
