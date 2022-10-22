Moving service center study goes to council

A proposed cost analysis on moving the Public Works Department goes before El Campo’s City Council Monday.
Included in this fiscal year’s budget is $105,000 to look at the possibility of remodeling a now vacant building in the 700 block of East Jackson and staff recommends hiring McLemore and Luong to do the design work.
“Retaining the architect is not a commitment to the project, but will allow staff and the council to plan for the future,” City Manager Courtney Sladek told the Leader-News.
She added, “Actual bidding and building are not recommended at this time due to the high costs currently associated with building materials and labor shortages.”
The City Service Center, 618 E. Monseratte, is an aging, almost 10,000-square foot structure that staff says is not meeting needs. Issues reportedly include size, design and lack of a conference room.
No changes are being made to where department staff are located at this point.
The El Campo City Council meets at 6 p.m. Monday in chambers, 315 E. Jackson. The meeting is open to the public with time specifically designated for citizen comments.
Other items before Council include:
Meisel Park Improvements: The City Development Corporation of El Campo requests up to $40,400 to extend and oversize a sewer line in the Meisel Industrial Park.
The work, CDC Executive Director Carolyn Gibson said, is to assist new and expanding businesses in the park.
The CDC, funded by a quarter cent of municipal sales tax, serves as city’s economic development arm and requires council approval for expenditures in excess of $25,000.
Municipal Court Security: Court staff requests about $80,000 in security upgrades at their 315 E. Jackson location.
“There are funds available in Court Security to make upgrades - approximately $49,000, but the remaining funds are needed to support improvements will either need to come from fund balance or the project will need to be phased in, with the first phase supported with the Court Security funds and the second phase budgeted next fiscal year,” Sladek said.
During the same session, proclamations for Municipal Court Week, Nov. 7-11, and Apprenticeship Week, Nov. 14-20 will be presented.
Water Wells: A proposal to reduce the size of land a person must have to drill their own water well within the city limits from 25 to 15 acres returns to council. This change, not recommended by staff, comes at the behest of a developer.
