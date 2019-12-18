The Republican state senator representing Wharton County is seeking another term, and won’t see an opponent until the General Election next November.
Completing her second term as the District 18 state senator, Lois Kolkhorst, R-Brenham, had previously served seven terms as a state representative. In between, she won a special election in December 2014, to complete the unexpired term of Glenn Hegar who left the office to become the state’s comptroller.
“It is an honor to be on the ballot in 2020 marking the 100th anniversary of the women’s right to vote in the United States,” said Kolkhorst, the 17th woman to serve in the Texas Senate. “Public service is all about integrity, and I’ve worked hard to earn the trust of the people of Senate District 18. Together, we strive to better our communities and I am grateful to represent the values of the hard-working people in our district.”
Kolkhorst earned recognition in Wharton County for her work with Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.
“In the most recent legislative session, Hurricane Harvey recovery was a priority for our district,” Kolkhorst said. “We worked together to pass significant legislation, and secured $3.5 billion to assist our schools, cities and counties that were severely impacted by Harvey.”
Along with Harvey restorations, Kolkhorst led another successful bipartisan effort last session by authoring Senate Joint Resolution 24 and SB 26, the Sporting Goods Sales Tax dedication for state and historic parks, approved via the recent November Constitutional Amendment.
“With 95 percent of Texas land privately owned, it is imperative that we provide more funding to our state parks and historic sites for our children and their families,” said Kolkhorst. “That’s why this is one of the most significant pieces of legislation that I have or will ever author, because we are ensuring that every Texan will be able to enjoy the great outdoors and learn firsthand about Texas history.”
In recognition of her efforts during the 86th legislative session, Kolkhorst received honors and awards from the AARP of Texas, Texas Organization of Rural Community Hospitals, Texas Health Care Association, Texas Right to Life and the South Texas Property Rights Association.
“I consider last session to be a big success for the needs of our district,” said Kolkhorst. “We invested $6 billion for schools, provided a much-needed pay raise to teachers while also providing $5 billion in a property tax rate reduction.”
Kolkhorst serves as Chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Human Services and serves as a senior member on the Senate Committees of Finance, Transportation, Nominations and Agriculture, Water & Rural Affairs. She also serves on the Select Committee for Ports, State Water Infrastructure Fund Advisory Committee, and the Texas Agriculture Policy Board.
As a Republican, Kolkhorst is unopposed in the March 2020 primary. She will face a Democratic challenger in November, Michael Antalan, a Katy attorney.
An Alabama native, he served eight years in the U.S. Navy as an aviation maintenance officer during the Persian Gulf War, Iran/Iraq and Desert Storm and three years in the Army National Guard.
Antalan received his undergraduate degree from the University of Mobile before enrolling in the Thurgood Marshall School of Law. He became a Texas lawyer in 2006 and operates Antalan & Associates in Katy.
In 2018, Antalan ran for Justice of the Peace in Fort Bend County, but was defeated.
Senate District 18 includes all or parts of the counties of Aransas, Austin, Burleson, Calhoun, Colorado, DeWitt, Fayette, Fort Bend, Goliad, Gonzales, Harris, Jackson, Lavaca, Lee, Matagorda, Nueces, Refugio, Victoria, Waller, Washington, and Wharton.
