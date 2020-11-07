Wharton County
Court Actions
Plea bargain agreements
(Note: All cases below are felonies unless otherwise noted.)
Those pleading guilty and accepting punishment include:
• Artemis Tyrone Randle, 43, of 1907 N. Winfrey in Dayton for burglary of a habitation. He was placed on eight years deferred probation for the July 11, 2019 crime. The judge also ordered Randle to perform 200 hours community service, pay a $1,000 fine and pay $350 restitution.
If Randle is able to complete all terms of his probation, the conviction won’t be used against him.
• Robert Resendez Jr., 40, of 413 E. Correll in El Campo for two counts of forgery of a government document. He was placed on four years deferred probation for the May 28, 2019 crimes.
The judge also ordered Resendez to perform 200 hours community service and pay a $750 fine.
• Alfonso Rodriguez, 55, of 528 S. Ford in Wharton for tampering with evidence. He was sentenced to two years in prison for the June 13, 2019 crime with credit for 487 days already served.
• Leonardo Manuel Sanchez, 28, of 802 Grace in El Campo for family violence with a previous conviction and burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit another felony. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the March 16 and 17 crimes.
Sanchez received credit for 213 days already served.
• Manuel Sedillo III, 30, of 214 W. Belle for assault family violence. He was sentenced to four years in prison for the June 24 crime. Sedillo received credit for 114 days already served.
• Austin Lee Rolland Valderez, 21, of 290 Pickering Road in Cleveland, Texas, for possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on two years probation for the Feb. 18, 2019 crime. The judge also ordered Valderez to perform 160 hours community service and pay a $1,500 fine.
• Angel Vargas, 45, of 2310 Hilda in Mission for driving while intoxicated third or more offense. He was placed on four years probation for the March 29, 2019 crime. The judge also ordered Vargas to pay a $3,000 fine, perform 300 hours community service and have an interlock placed on his vehicle requiring a breath test to start.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.