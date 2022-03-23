After biting a deputy and spitting on three others last September, an El Campo woman was released from jail and put on probation after receiving her day in court.
Mary Flores, 40, of 1275 CR 408 in El Campo stood before 23rd District Court Judge Ben Hardin to plead guilty to two counts of assaulting a police officer during the last round of plea bargain hearings.
Hardin sentenced her to five years probation while giving her credit for 159 days spent in the county jail. The judge also ordered Flores to perform 100 hours community service, take an anger management class, pay $1,747.19 in restitution and a $250 fine.
Flores’ convictions all stem from actions on Sept. 23, 2021, when deputies say a night of drunken mayhem began with her wanting to use a neighbor’s phone – despite being told no.
Before the night ended, Wharton County sheriff’s deputies and jail personnel were dodging bloody spit from Flores who claimed to be COVID positive.
Having been told that no she could not borrow a phone, Flores reportedly attacked the neighbor’s car.
The neighbor called for help.
Deputies raced to the location just south of El Campo, arriving about 3:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.
“She began yelling and cursing while standing near the roadway. She threatened to burn her neighbor’s residence down,” WCSO Capt. BJ Novak told the Leader-News at the time.
Learning that a three-month-old baby was unattended in Flores’ home, deputies called Child Protective Services.
Flores requested medical assistance and EMS was summoned.
Flores was transported to the county jail after being cleared by hospital personnel.
Arriving at the jail, Flores fought with jailers who attempted to place her in a restraint. During the fray, Flores’ banged her head causing a minor injury.
With her mouth bleeding, she began to spit on deputies, striking one in the face.
