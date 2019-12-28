The flu is in El Campo and the number of cases is rising.
It’s time, officials say, to remember to take precautions including frequent hand-washing, the heavy use of Lysol or other germ-killing products and to think about masks if you think you have it or to keep a family member from spreading it.
“We have a lot of flu. Over the past two weeks, it’s been growing. We have over 10 cases per day (counting) all the satellites,” Mid Coast Medical Center LVN Christina Perez said Friday, adding multiple strains are apparent.
Cases aren’t targeting any particular age group, she said, adding the clinic has treated toddlers, adults and the elderly for the virus in the last two weeks.
The state of Texas monitors flu activity, reporting a high number of cases throughout the state.
Statewide, the number of positive tests rose 8.9 percent during the last reporting period ending Dec. 19.
Flu symptoms, which can come on suddenly, include fever or feeling feverish/chills, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, headache, muscle or body aches and tiredness which can be extreme. Symptoms generally start one to four days after the virus enters the body.
Health officials encourage people to seek treatment quickly if they are experiencing flu symptoms. Antiviral drugs may help shorten the duration or lessen the severity of the flu if started within 48 hours of the onset of symptoms.
Those infected, according to the state health organization, can infect others one day before symptoms develop and up to five to seven days after becoming sick. The virus can also be spread by people who are infected but have no symptoms.
Washing hands is a tried and true way to help keep germs, illnesses and any other issues spread by touch.
Covering ones mouth when coughing or sneezing – and preferably not with a hand which is going to be used to touch something or someone – is another simple step.
“And Lysol? They are not lying. It kills 99 percent (of germs) instantly,” Mid Coast Medical Clinic Dr. Gene Burns told the newspaper earlier in the flu season.
People who become ill should stay home rather than follow their normal routines of work and/or school.
“Flu is highly contagious. We don’t want people spreading it around,” Burns said, but added seeking medical advice is a good idea.
Flu shots are still available at Mid Coast Medical Clinic by appointment.
