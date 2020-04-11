An El Campo grocery store employee’s positive COVID-19 test announced Friday has officials urging people not to panic, but monitor their health if they were in H-E-B between Wednesday, April 1 and Saturday, April 4.
“We were thinking we were going to be at a plateau, but now, especially where this was located (I don’t know). It is what it is. We just have to deal with it,” El Campo Mayor Randy Collins said Friday. “I highly recommend anyone who goes out wear a mask.”
The H-E-B employee serves in a “non-customer facing role,” according El Campo Top Store Leader John Lee.
Every thing in the store is cleaned two to five times daily, he added, with sanitizer checked for potency. “We’re asking the public to help us by limiting the number of customers (per family in the store) to one if possible and keep social distancing,” Lee said.
The Department of State Health Services provided the interval for potential exposure. “If we make a mistake, it will be on the side of safety,” Wharton County Emergency Management Coordinator Andy Kirkland said.
El Campo Memorial Hospital started drive-up screening Friday and will continue it from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today and Sunday, April 12 at El Campo Civic Center, 2350 N. Mechanic, enter off FM 2765 – behind subway and El Campo Middle School, 410 FM 2764, enter off Wharton Street.
Only those symptomatic will be tested. To review what may be a symptom, look at the CDC coronavirus self-checker at www.cdc.gov. Associated symptoms are a dry cough, fever, tiredness and/or mild shortness of breath.
Those wanting to be tested must bring state-issued identification (id or driver’s license) and an insurance card with you. No information on cost of the test has been released. Only two occupants per vehicle will be allowed in line.
No walk-ups will be accepted.
Police officers will be on hand to assist with crowd control.
“This is a team effort. We’ve put this together in a very short period of time,” Collins said.
At this point, no additional public restrictions have been put in place.
The COVID-19 infection rate in Wharton County has almost tripled in the last week, largely the result of the virus spreading among those quarantined.
At least 25 Wharton County residents have tested COVID-19 positive as of presstime Friday, 24 from earlier in the week and the H-E-B case. No updates have been issued as of presstime Friday. Of those diagnosed, six are now considered recovered.
No one in Wharton County has died of COVID-19, despite Houston media reports indicating otherwise. “They’ve been killing us off all week. I wish they’d stop,” Kirkland said.
The majority of the new cases are Wharton residents who reside with or near one another. One case involves an East Bernard man.
“This is not community spread,” Kirkland said.
COVID-19 infection rates are determined by polling local hospitals and testing facilities to gather the information confirmed by the state. The emergency management office then releases the data.
“Our Wharton County OEM releases every bit of information the Department of State Health Services shares with us,” County Judge Phillip Spenrath said, adding, local officials are “just as frustrated and concerned as each of you as we all want to know who tested positive; where did they go last; who did they come in contact with; and where are they now? Despite our concerns, the state refuses to release that information.”
With COVID-19 testing being conducted by state and private labs, data is being released on varying time lines. With the DSHS COVID-19 dashboard often lagging behind information reported to county authorities, it has created some confusion.
The state method of accounting for positive tests has too, Kirkland said. Regardless of where a person is tested, if positive, they are listed in their county of residence.
As a result, some Wharton County residents have been tested in the greater Houston area and San Antonio then been reported as local positives. This includes one man who has been out of the area for the duration of the health emergency.
The next step, Kirkland said, is clear.
“As testing continues, our efforts to stop the virus must not slow down, and we must continue to work hard to slow the spread in our area,” he said.
Residents are urged to stay home unless absolutely necessary and wear face masks when venturing out.
