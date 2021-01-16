Health care workers across the state have been among the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine with funeral home employees among the essential workers qualifying in the early stages of distribution.
In El Campo, staff at Triska Funeral Home, 612 Merchant, received their first dose of the vaccine before the first week of the year.
“We were on a list of first responders and health care workers,” Owner Jimmy Triska said. “They came and gave nine shots here on New Year’s Eve.”
Being eligible for the vaccine a couple weeks after it was first available in Texas was welcome news for Triska and his employees, who have continued to offer funeral services but modified for health regulations to families throughout the pandemic.
I was “anxious to get it,” Triska said. “Hopefully (the vaccine) will help slow (COVID-19) down and protect our staff and everything here and the families.”
Employees at the Cook Butler Funeral Home, 1311 Martin Luther King, and Wheeler Funeral Home, 612 W. Jackson, are still waiting to get the vaccine, owners told the newspaper this week.
The available COVID-19 vaccines take a new approach to building patient immunity, utilizing mRNA to teach the body’s cells to make a specific protein and “trigger an immune response,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Other vaccines insert a weakened germ inside patients to teach this immune response.
The coronavirus vaccine is the first mRNA vaccine authorized for use in the U.S., according to the CDC. The COVID-19 vaccine felt no different than a traditional flu vaccine, Triska said.
“Our arms were a little sore for a couple of days, but that was about it,” He added. “I haven’t had any side effects from it except that my arm was sore, but all my flu shots have kind of been like that over the years.”
Triska and his employees are waiting to get their second dose of the vaccine at the end of the month. Although employees have received their first vaccinations, they will still be following required COVID-19 protocol at the funeral home, Triska said.
“We’re still treating it like we don’t have anything, because it takes a while and you’ve got to get that second booster too,” he said. “We’re just taking all the precautions we’ve always been taking.”
At least 877,000 vaccines have been administered to Texans in the last four weeks, according to the Texas Tribune, and Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday the number of those vaccinated is expected to increase by about 50,000 per day from here on out.
The COVID-19 vaccine is not yet available to the general public. It has been rolling out in limited supply to medical care workers and other frontline employees since being made public earlier this month, and individuals 65 years and older are expected to be the next group to receive the vaccine, likely in March.
Among the first to receive the vaccine in Texas, as part of the state’s Phase 1A first tier of distribution, have been those working directly with COVID-19 positive or high-risk patients, such as health care workers, EMS providers and residents at long-term care facilities.
Phase 1A’s second tier of distribution includes health care workers working with symptomatic patients, pharmacy staff, public health staff who are administering COVID-19 tests and more.
