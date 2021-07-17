A slight gain is still a gain, officials say, especially when it involves an economic indicator.
The latest sales tax rebate from the State Comptroller’s Office returned $430,139 to El Campo, up 2.15 percent in comparison to July 2020. Rebates reflect purchases made in May.
“While not double digit (gains) like we have been experiencing, this is still good news for the city’s finances,” El Campo City Manager Courtney Sladek said.
This year, the sales tax rebate is up 21.04 percent for the calendar year to slightly more than $3.1 million returned to the city. For the fiscal year, the city expects the rebate to exceed the 2020 level by more than $600,000.
The sales rebate is the city’s largest funding source, a voluntary tax paid primarily via purchases in El Campo’s businesses although it also captures tax from online orders made within its boundaries.
“We’re budgeting the sales tax at a constant for next year, and this will help with the property tax rate,” Sladek said.
In 2020, El Campo sales tax rebates were up 6.94 percent from 2019. The last year that ended with a city sales tax loss was 2016, when collections were down 3.41 percent.
The city uses these excess dollars for one-time purchases like police vehicles and parks projects.
County Reports
Wharton County’s sales tax rebate was up substantially again in July, a 28.58 percent gain from $298,607 to $383,977. So far this calendar year, slightly less than $2.4 million has been collected, a 31.99 percent gain from 2020.
The county finished 2020 up 3.73 percent. The year 2019 was stagnant, up just 0.61 percent.
The city of Wharton’s $204,980 return just barely over this month last year, a 0.26 percent gain. The city’s returns are up 17.51 percent so far in 2021 with about $1.5 million collected.
Wharton ended 2020 with sales tax rebates down 0.29 percent in comparison to 2019.
The $45,150 check received by East Bernard was a 12.04 percent loss from its 2020 return for this month. So far this calendar year, the city has received $291,573 from the comptroller’s office, down 7.27 percent.
By the end of last year, the small community’s return was up 7.17 percent. The city recorded a 13.55 percent jump in 2019.
Statewide, the comptroller’s office distributed $893.2 million in sales tax rebates to cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts, up 20 percent from July 2020.
