El Campo police are tracking down suspects after vandals struck St. Robert’s Catholic Church last week, leaving behind at least $11,000 in property damage and several clues for investigators.
The vandal, or vandals, entered the church after night fell on Thursday, March 11, breaking seven glass windows. Police are confident they’ve identified one suspect, but are still working to determine the identity of their accomplice.
“The suspects also damaged four 12-foot sheetrock sheets ... and then they actually tried to burn a piece of construction material, but weren’t successful at it,” El Campo Police Department Cpl. Mark Biskup said.
Church leaders discovered the vandalism, calling police shortly after. On March 12, the church’s congregation was informed about the incident via social media.
“We clean up, begin again pray, just like every day,” according to a St. Robert’s social media post.
No one was hurt during the vandal’s attack – except maybe the vandal(s) themself. Blood was left behind at the scene, along with a shoe print and a wrench, according to church leaders.
“There was some DNA left at the property and that was collected,” Biskup said. “It’s being sent off (for testing), but that takes weeks to get back on that.”
The vandals responsible could be facing felony criminal mischief charges for their deeds.
“It’ll be a state jail felony criminal mischief (charge), because of the value of the property,” Biskup said.
Anyone with information on this case should contact the El Campo Police Department 979-543-5311 or the West Wharton County Crime Stoppers at 979-543-8477.
Callers to the Crime Stoppers Tip Line do not have to give their names to qualify for a cash reward. People with information can also download the P3 app and submit information through it.
