Neighborhood block parties may not be an obvious remedy for crime, but that’s exactly the objective of the annual National Night Out campaign.
Alongside about 18 local first responders, including police officers, firefighters and EMS, who visited nine registered outdoor parties, neighbors in El Campo celebrated National Night Out on Tuesday evening, Oct 1.
“Kids were able to enjoy Beamers’ company and the adults asked all kinds of questions ranging from new laws to possible narcotic activity in the city,” ECPD Cpl. Mark Biskup said.
In Texas, 497 cities participate in National Night Out, a campaign promoting “police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.”
Last year 14 homes across El Campo hosted parties. Participant numbers vary per year depending on weather or school activities.
El Campo neighborhoods participated in National Night Out for at least the last six years, and the event has positively impacted the community, Biskup said.
“By going into the neighborhoods and looking at the houses, I made recommendations to the homeowners about things ranging from properly displaying the numerical address to better lighting,” Biskup said. “And other safety tips to better lessen their chances of being a crime victim.”
With the opportunity to speak with local safety officials, party attendees received the chance to check out ambulances and fire trucks.
The weather was good and the night was an overall success, Biskup said. He wanted to thank the ECVFD and EMS personnel as well as the citizens who hosted parties for participating.
El Campo’s event is co-sponsored by the West Wharton County Crime Stoppers and the El Campo Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.