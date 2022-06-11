Seeking grant dollars for infrastructure, staff will ask City Council to designate the downtown area as blighted.
The designation is necessary to apply for a $500,000 Community Development Block Grant. If awarded, it would require a $75,000 city match.
“If awarded, grant funds will be utilized to install sidewalks and integrated curbing, curb cuts, ADA access improvements, pavement repair, lighting and associated appurtenances within the downtown district,” City Manager Courtney Sladek said.
The targeted area is bounded by Jackson Street to the north, West and East First to the South, Merchant and August to the East; and Fahrenthold and Alamo to the West.
The project engineer may be awarded Monday as well. Gunda Corporation of Magnolia is the recommended firm out of four submitting proposals.
The El Campo City Council meets at 6 p.m. Monday in chambers, 315 E. Jackson. The meeting is open to the public with time specifically designated for citizen comments.
Other items before Council include:
Disabled discount: The proposed 20 percent utility fee savings for disabled persons, matching an already existing one for seniors is expected to be approved. To receive the discount, the account holder will have to prove they are disabled.
EMS Fee: A penalty fee for unregistered outside ambulance services as well as operation permits will be considered.
Appointments: June is when city council makes its appointments to an assortment of boards ranging from building standards to the City Development Corporation.
This year, the city made multiple attempts to draw new people into municipal service and received applications for five boards.
Closed session: City council will go behind closed doors to discuss a possible property donation and other real estate. For any decisions to be made, council would first have to return to open session.
