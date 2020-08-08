All over El Campo, signs of various shapes and sizes have popped up at businesses, making the same request of customers – please pay with exact change.
A national coin shortage brought on by the coronavirus pandemic has forced businesses to limit the amount of change they give out in recent months, but locals say the phenomenon hasn’t been disruptive to business.
At First Financial Bank in El Campo, customers were notified about the shortage a few months back. Since then, getting coins hasn’t been a large issue, VP and Banking Center Manager Anita Rod said.
“So far we have been able to fulfill (customer) needs, and we haven’t had a shortage per say,” Rod said. “We do proactively order coins regularly, on a weekly basis, just to make sure we can get something and to stay replenished.”
Customers and employees have also pitched in, Rod said, bringing in coins from home to exchange them for bills. The bank provides wrappers for customers looking to trade in their coins.
The ongoing coronavirus pandemic caused the coin shortage by shutting down many businesses.
The issue isn’t that coins have disappeared from the economy, but that less money was circulating.
“The Federal Reserve is working with the U.S. Mint and others in the industry on solutions (to the shortage),” according to Federalreserve.gov. “As a first step, a temporary cap was imposed on the orders depository institutions place for coins with the Federal Reserve to ensure that the current supply is fairly distributed.”
In an increasingly digital world, less businesses remain that work solely with cash. Local John Lessenger owns El Campo Superwash Coin Laundry and has another location in Wharton. His businesses don’t accept credit cards, but do have change machines where customers can exchange bills for quarters.
The pandemic has slightly decreased business, Lessenger said, but he hasn’t noticed any changes brought on by the national coin shortage.
“It’s been pretty good,” he said. “As far as coin issues, there’s been none. We’ve got plenty of coins.”
Prosperity Bank in El Campo implemented temporary rules due to the shortage in June, including asking customers to round to even dollar amounts for check withdrawals and deposits, and limiting business change orders.
“Effective June 15, Prosperity Bank will have a dramatically reduced availability of coin,” according to a company social media post. “At this time, we do not know when supply levels will return to normal.”
The Leader-News reached out to the Prosperity corporate office on this topic, but they did not respond as of press time.
Coin shortages haven’t happened regularly in U.S. history. A coin shortage occurred in the 1960s when a worldwide shortage of silver led people to hoard their U.S. coins, which contained silver at the time. This led to the Coinage Act of 1965, which allowed coins to be manufactured without silver.
Although she’s worked in the banking industry for 37 years, Rod said she doesn’t remember a coin shortage happening before.
“I think it’s totally because of the pandemic, and I think it’s because businesses are at such a standstill everywhere,” Rod said. “There’s just not a lot of money circulating.”
