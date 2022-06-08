Wharton County’s new graduates are entering a workforce with high unemployment and inflation, and discovering their job search is different from older generation’s.
While Texas’ unemployment rate usually tracks lower than the national average, Wharton County’s rate undercuts even that. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that Wharton County’s unemployment rate sits at 3.6 percent as of April 2022 whereas Texas’ sit at 4.3 percent.
Unemployment rates might be getting pulled down by focusing on older workers. The BLS reports that, nationally, the unemployment rate for workers over 25 is less than 3 percent whereas unemployment rates for 16-19 year olds is 10 percent, a rate not seen nationally since 2009, ignoring COVID-19 rates from April to July.
The Texas Workforce Commission’s workforce report for 2020-2021 reported that a rolling average unemployment rate from July 2020 to June 2021 for ages 16-19 was 14.1 percent, with ages 20-24 at nearly 12 percent. While less than 30 percent of the 16-19 age range actively participates in the labor force, almost 70 percent of the 20-24 age range does.
It might be cultural differences between younger and older workers. “They’re less committed than in the past, their quality of work has decreased on average. They’re not as committed to doing things the right way as opposed to the quick way,” United Ag Grain Merchandiser Lindsey Bowers said.
United Ag hires between 12 and 20 seasonal workers between 16 and 18 every year. “The other thing is that we hire a couple and we lose them to failed drug tests, at least one to two each year,” she said, adding “Being able to adjust to the heat is getting harder, it’s a product of them spending more times indoors.”
Even working inside isn’t always a guarantee. “We lose probably 40 percent (of our staff) a year, but that’s primarily the summer staff. Retaining them is hard when they only work three months,” Aquatic Center Manager Stephen Nadolski said.
He echoes a similar sentiment about work ethic. “If you can get them motivated, (their work ethic is) good. Otherwise, not good. You have to find their motivation,” he said, adding “Pay is one of our biggest issues. The pool is run by the city of El Campo so budgets are limited. Luckily the city upped our pay this year. But there’s a national lifeguard shortage, cities are shutting down 50 percent of their pools because they can’t find staff.”
