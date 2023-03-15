Ducks and small children just seem to know there’s something special about the carved rock not far from the bank of Legacy Pond.
The mini boulder serves as a marker honoring El Campo’s fallen Game Warden Justin Hurst.
Saturday it will be surrounded by children participating in the city’s Kidfish event along with their parents and grandparents (see related story).
“One of his loves was working with kids,” said Allen Hurst, father of the fallen warden. “He would be very pleased.”
Hurst’s life was cut short in a hail of bullets on March 17, 2007.
Hurst had gone to assist others after an effort to ticket an East Bernard man for shooting from the roadway that night. The man, James Garrett Freeman, fled, causing a chase and ultimately a shootout near the Lissie Cemetery on Hwy. 90-A.
It was Hurst’s birthday, but instead of a celebration, it became the day his wife became a widow and his infant son lost all opportunity to know his dad from more than stories.
Freeman was found guilty of capital murder and executed in 2016.
Hurst’s parents still live in El Campo, remaining active in the 100 Club and the Beautify El Campo Extension among other organizations.
The stone at the Legacy Park pond in El Campo is a fitting monument, Allen Hurst said. “He loved nature, it started when he was 16 years old.”
The Game Warden Justin Hurst Memorial Highway stretches from the intersection with FM 2765 in El Campo to where Hwy. 71 meets the Matagorda County line.
