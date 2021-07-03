A Monday gas line explosion in Collin County that left two workers dead, one from El Campo, was not caused by criminal activity, investigators say, but the reason has yet to be determined.
Fesco Petroleum Engineering – Pipeline Manager Deric Tarver, 35, of El Campo was killed in a natural gas explosion Monday while working on a gas line at an Atmos Energy site off of FM 2756 north of Farmersville. Tarver and workers for Bobcat Contracting were performing maintenance when the explosion occurred, according to the Collin County Sheriff’s Office.
The other person killed was Ethan Knight, 22, of Mesquite. Two workers were injured in the explosion and taken to the hospital. CCSO did not have information on the current condition of the injured workers.
The Dallas Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation was called in after the explosion, and determined there was no criminal activity, National Transportation Safety Board Media Relations Representative Jennifer Gabris told the Leader-News in an email Thursday. Whether that means the explosion was an accident or what caused the explosion, NTSB would not say.
“We are in the early stages of our investigation and have drawn no conclusions about the circumstances,” Gabris said.
The explosion case is being managed by NTSB and CCSO. The FBI is not currently helping investigate the accident, FBI Public Affairs Officer Melinda Urbina told the newspaper.
“We were initially on scene to offer assistance to the Collin County Sheriff,” Urbina said. “That was our only role in the incident.”
Atmos Energy did not respond to a request for comment as of press time. El Campo Fesco representatives declined to comment.
Tarver worked as a pigging project manager at Fesco for 17 years, according to his obituary from Triska Funeral Home. His fellow Fesco employees will serve as honorary pallbearers at his funeral today.
“Deric never met a stranger, and all would agree he was extremely helpful and fun-loving to everyone,” according to the obituary. “His greatest accomplishment in life was his family — his world revolved around them.”
Born in Wharton, Tarver lived in El Campo and was a 2004 El Campo High School graduate. He married his wife, Melissa Brown, in 2009 and the couple have two children.
Tarver’s family was unreachable as of press time.
Memorial donations can be made to the Deric Tarver Memorial Fund c/o First State Bank of Louise, P. O. Box 5/206, Louise.
Tarver’s funeral will be held at 9:30 a.m. today, Saturday, July 3 at First Baptist Church, 206 Depot. Visitation was held Friday at the funeral home.
