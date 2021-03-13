Louise ISD leaders are planning to expand their campus safety measures after an elementary student walked off of campus alone last week during school hours.
“We know this could have had awful consequences,” LISD Superintendent Garth Oliver said. “This is a very scary situation for all of us. I don’t know any parent that hasn’t once looked around and said, ‘oh my God, where’s my kid?’”
The student, a Kindergartener at Louise Elementary School, wandered off as his teacher and classmates were preparing for dismissal. After the student left campus, he headed toward a nearby relative’s house, crossing U.S. 59. The roadway is less than one mile away from LES as the crow flies, but over one mile away via roadways.
signed with the concept of keeping safety threats out of the schools, Oliver said, not for locking people inside. Campus doors are not locked from the inside due to fire safety risks.
The situation can likely be attributed to multiple factors, Oliver said, including miscommunication.
“The teacher told the student, ‘go next door and get your backpack,’” he said. “The student thought, ‘okay we’re all going to the bus.’ He went on out to the bus instead of going back to his classroom.”
Waiting for his bus too long before it was scheduled to arrive, the student thought he had actually missed the bus and decided to walk.
The incident was not the student’s fault, Oliver said, and likely resulted from multiple factors, Oliver said, including the close timing to end of the day dismissal.
“When you entrust your kids with us, and someone falls through the cracks, we need to take that very seriously,” he added.
If students do find themselves lost or alone outside of school, they should come back inside, Oliver said.
“If you get lost, or you’re outside and you know you’re out there by yourself, go back inside the building,” he said. “If you’re locked out because the gate is locked, go around to the front of the building.”
LISD parents are encouraged to discuss emergency protocol with their kids. Knowing their parents’ names and a phone number to contact them can be vital for a child in an emergency situation.
A member of the local community spotted the young student walking and contacted the school. The child was unharmed during the incident.
Administrators are reviewing their procedures and campus facilities to see how they could be improved for the future. Alarm systems connected to the school security cameras are being considered, so that staff would be alerted should a student leave campus without permission during the school day.
The district’s facilities are de
