Putting aside politics for the sake of wholesome humor, several El Campo organizations hopped on the “Bernie sits” Internet trend this week, photoshopping a mitten-clad Bernie Sanders into various photos of El Campo scenery.
The national trend originated online after Wednesday’s presidential inauguration, when a sitting Sanders was photographed bundled up against the cold D.C. weather in a pair of brown knitted mittens and a winter jacket. Sander’s practical wardrobe and seeming indifference to the pomp and circumstance around him won the Internet’s heart, and soon memes of the politician sitting just about everywhere on earth began popping up in droves.
Wharton County SPOT and the Wharton Volunteer Fire Department were among the groups to get in on the fun, placing Sanders with a bunch of kittens and in front of the organization’s building, respectively.
“SPOT is always looking for fun ways to promote homeless dogs and cats,” SPOT President Christine Stransky said. “With the recent Bernie meme craze, SPOT saw an opportunity to remind people about how wonderful cats are and to consider adopting kittens.”
A few El Campo stores produced their own versions of the image, including Shabby Chic Boutique and Tanning Salon, which posted a photo of Sanders sitting next to their new merchandise.
“I didn’t do it for any political reason,” Owner Beverly Skow told the newspaper Friday. “I just thought it was fun, and everybody was doing it, so I thought we’d go ahead and do it.”
Nick Chapa of El Campo shared a photo with the Leader-News of Sanders photoshopped so he’s pinning a Mixed Martial Arts fighter with an arm bar submission move.
“With everything going on in the world and/or personal struggles, it’s always good to get a good laugh every now and then,” Chapa told the newspaper.
Sanders even stopped by the Leader-News office Friday to catch up with our sports reporter Josh Reese, as seen on our Facebook page.
The inauguration of President Joe Biden was met with mixed reactions from Republicans and Democrats, but the sitting Sanders was seemingly welcomed by both sides of the political spectrum.
Turns out the secret to softening the U.S. political divide (for a few days) was a pair of knitted mittens and a photo of an elderly politician sitting with grumpy body language at an upscale event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.