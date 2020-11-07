The city officially said goodbye and thank you to retired Police Chief Terry Stanphill Thursday night with a come-and-go reception in the civic center.
Stanphill served the community 38 years, starting as a patrolman moving through the ranks with the last 10 as chief. In between, he was the city’s first K-9 handler, a narcotics officer, sergeant, lieutenant and assistant chief.
“He did his job, he knew his job,” former patrolman Daniel Holub said Friday as he stood among the small mask-wearing crowd.
Holub started working for the El Campo PD in 1970, 12 years before Stanphill was hired as a patrolman. Holub was the veteran cop when Stanphill was just a rookie. “He was straight about everything, good to work with. We got along good,” Holub said.
Stanphill moved into the detective corps, working investigations and for years as the narcotics officer.
“We had a great relationship. We worked a lot of cases together ... he was good in the blood and the mud,” Wharton Police Chief Terry Lynch said. “We had a lot of laughs too. We were able to bounce ideas off one another, even chief to chief.”
Gary Smejkal, a long time Victoria PD officer joining that force in 1975, worked with narcotics investigations with Stanphill in the 1990s.
Now the Victoria County Precinct 1 Constable, Smejkal recalled working drug investigations undercover with Stanphill, a post which required them to buy drugs to establish cases against dealers.
“We were allowed to work in other communities. You know the drug dealers they would learn our faces, so we were allowed to work in other communities, exchanging cases,” he said. “We had a lot of fun. Prior to going into administration, he was a very, very good cop.”
“He’s a good guy. My kids look up to him,” Smejkal added.
El Campo Police Administrative Assistant Tammy Rome has worked with Stanphill for the last eight years, starting as the police secretary.
“He was always extremely good to me. He always spoke kindly to me and about me to others. He allowed me to work independently which allowed me to get things done in a timely matter,” she said. “He was aware of my work load and tried not to give me more that I could handle. He had a lot on his plate and was involved in many aspects of the city; but made time to visit about camping in the hill country or riding his Harley.
She added, “He always offered words of encouragement. He was my boss, but more like a friend. He’s been here as long as I can remember so it will be strange not to see him every day.”
Wharton County Emergency Management Official and active 100 Club of Wharton County director Andy Kirkland, interactions with the El Campo PD often include the possibility of danger.
A storm is coming, a neighborhood needs to be evacuated, a gas line has broken, a worldwide pandemic breached the borders of first Texas and then the county.
“It’s been great working with him,” Kirkland said. “He’s a person you can rely on. With this (COVID-19), the leadership showing every time, the whole thing, Terry’s been that.”
Kirkland added, “There’s some good training over here (in El Campo).”
Stanphill is a life-long resident of El Campo, a Ricebird from the Class of 1978. He attended Wharton County Junior College and graduated from the Victoria Police Academy, second in his class. He has been a master peace officer since 1999.
Now, Stanphill works part time for Quality Hot Mix of El Campo as a safety manager. City Council replaced Stanphill with Gary Williamson, a 20-year veteran of the local force.
