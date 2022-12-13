Shop and do it locally – please. That’s the message city officials are spreading after the second month of less than expected rebate checks arrived.
Whether shopping is done inside local stores or online while in the municipal limits, the City of El Campo and the City Development Corporation of El Campo capture a portion of the 8.25 percent sales tax paid. That 1.25 percent of that cut is used for everything from paying police officers to keeping staplers full at City Hall. The remaining .25 percent is used for economic development, work to help build the overall tax base and keep property taxes down.
“I encourage readers to shop local, increases in sales tax help to decrease property tax,” City Manager Courtney Sladek said. “We’re hoping Christmas helps.”
City sales tax returns were down 2.64 percent in December from $405,462 to $394,733. El Campo’s calendar year is up 3.05 percent with $5.6 million added to finances.
“As always, we’re paying attention to this number. At this time, we’re not concerned but we are monitoring,” Sladek said.
In 2021 sales tax was up 13.76 percent from $4.79 million to $5.45 million. In 2020, El Campo sales tax rebates were up 6.94 percent from 2019.
The last year El Campo experienced a sales tax loss was 2016, when collections were down 3.41 percent.
Wharton County commissioners saw sales tax wobble slightly, up 1.04 percent from $310,529 to $313,766.
This year Wharton county’s return is up 1.23 percent with slightly more than $4.2 million in the bank. Last year ended with Wharton County reporting a 27.68 percent gain over 2020 which was up 3.73 from 2019.
The City of Wharton’s sale tax return jumped 16.68 percent in December from $194,150 to $226,547. For the calendar year, City of Wharton sales tax returns are up 5.3 percent with not quite $2.8 million collected.
Wharton ended 2021 with a 14.63 percent increase over 2020 which was down 0.29 percent in comparison to 2019.
The City of East Bernard’s rebate check rose 4.13 percent in December from $45,663 to $47,550. For the calendar year, East Bernard sales tax returns are up 12.77 percent from $538,389 to $607,188.
