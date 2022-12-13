Lights, Camera, Action!

Nine-year-old Brooklyn Kacer of El Campo’s lemonade stand on Avenue B was actually a recent prop for an upcoming YK Communications television commercial series starring her and her dad Russell Kacer, the company president. The stand emulates the hike in prices seen in many stores struggling to cope with current conditions. The city hopes more local shopping can stave off a price hike on taxes in coming years.  Also shown is Kapeesh Marking video tech Kevin Blalock. Brooklyn is a fourth grader at Northside Elementary.

Shop and do it locally – please. That’s the message city officials are spreading after the second month of less than expected rebate checks arrived.

Whether shopping is done inside local stores or online while in the municipal limits, the City of El Campo and the City Development Corporation of El Campo capture a portion of the 8.25 percent sales tax paid. That 1.25 percent of that cut is used for everything from paying police officers to keeping staplers full at City Hall. The remaining .25 percent is used for economic development, work to help build the overall tax base and keep property taxes down.

