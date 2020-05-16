The COVID-19 outbreak has caused businesses and schools across the state and world to change the way they do things and the Wharton County Junior College is no different.
The junior college, like high schools in the area, have gone high-tech and moved classes online.
The college and dorms have closed. Only essential personnel, as assigned by the college vice presidents, are currently required to report to work. Everyone else is working from home, Benjamin Sharp, the WCJC marketing and communications coordinator said.
After the extended recess following spring break, courses resumed online on March 30, Sharp said.
With social distancing rules in place at a state-wide and national level, all college events and sponsored travel (i.e. baseball and rodeo travel) even commencement have been canceled.
For students who don’t have access to the Internet or a laptop, the college has computer labs open in Wharton, Richmond, Bay City and the Northside Education Center in El Campo with restrictions.
“Reservations are required in order to utilize the facilities, and reservations are limited to one hour at a time. Information on how to register to use the lab is found on the Open Computer Labs webpage,” Sharp said.
It’s undetermined when things will return to normal and classes will be allowed to resume in-person. For WCJC all summer courses and the upcoming May mini-term, are being offered only online.
May’s mini-term begins on May 18 and the first summer classes are scheduled to start June 8.
