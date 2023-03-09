El Campo ISD parents are about to have tutor in their homes at all times, via their student’s laptop as trustees approved a new online tutoring chatroom service last meeting.
The service, called Paper, allows students sixth grade and higher to get anytime help on classwork with a tutor on demand.
Students, after the planned roll-out this month, access the service through their district laptops and could enter a chatroom with tutors where they receive further instruction on lessons and feedback on class essays.
Keeping an eye on student security is paramount and the service offers parents a window into how their students are interacting with the tutors.
“We follow more or less the same protocol that schools use in terms of background checks (for our tutors). Parents would be able to access through their student account (and see what the students and tutors have been reviewing),” Paper CEO and co-founder Phil Cutler said.
“All of our tutors are employees are of the company. Some of their backgrounds are pre-service teachers that are working on their certification and some are retired teachers. A lot of our tutors are masters or PhD students as well that could be working on their dissertation,” he added.
Tutoring is offered in English and Spanish.
“We’d like to see if this would be something our students could benefit from especially for the students that just don’t want to ask for help in class or the day has ended and they’re stuck on working on something at home.” Assistant Superintendent Alicia Stary said.
The peak hours are reportedly from 10 p.m. and 2 a.m.
The board unanimously approved the $95,625 charge that covers the 2023-24 school year with student access to the program set to begin later this month.
The district also received a three-year quote for $258,187.50, but opted not to act on that.
“We wanted to make sure that students were using it and it was useful. We didn’t want to commit for three years if the students aren’t using it. If we find it’s effective, than we can then move forward from there,” Stary said.
