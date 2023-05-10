Wharton County will hold a public hearing May 22 to consider joining the Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) Program, which Texas established in 2013 to help private businesses finance water conservation, energy-efficiency improvements, and renewable energy retrofits.

Assured that program participation will not cost the county any money nor administrative time, the commissioners on Monday voted unanimously to set the hearing, to be followed by a vote. A presentation was made by County Judge Phillip Spenrath and Dub Taylor with the Texas PACE Authority. Taylor said there are 87 cities and counties already participating, including the cities of Wharton and El Campo, the latter recently becoming the 85th to join.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.