Less than 7 percent of El Campo’s registered voters had made it to the polls by the final day of early balloting Tuesday.
Polls closed at 7 p.m. last night in what staff was hoping would be a boisterous day.
“We’re hoping to hit a thousand people (in early voting),” Wharton County Elections Administrator Cindy Richter said Tuesday. “It (turnout) is disappointing, but we may be surprised. Maybe they will come out on Election Day.”
With the lower turnout, voters won’t have to face the long lines common during the November voting period. For those concerned with COVID precautions, poll workers are wearing masks.
“We just need people to get out and vote,” Richter said.
There are 6,301 eligible to cast ballots among the four El Campo City Council district races while 10,123 can vote in the El Campo ISD’s trustee election.
Just 430 ballots had been cast when the poll closed Monday. Throughout the county, 959 ballots have been cast. Of those, 169 were dropped at the East Bernard poll site and 360 in Wharton.
The election will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Election Day, Saturday, May 1. Polls will be open at the Mayor’s Room of the El Campo branch library, 200 W. Church, Wharton County Annex D, Classroom 116, 315 E. Milam in Wharton or the East Bernard branch Library, 746 Clubside. On the ballot:
City of El Campo
District 1 incumbent Anisa Longoria Vasquez is unopposed.
In District 2 incumbent Gloria Harris faces Blanca E. Petty and Thomas Coblentz. In District 3, incumbent David Hodges faces Lance Lurker and Anthony R. Garcia; and in District 4, incumbent John Hancock Jr. faces Russell Hrncir.
El Campo ISD
Position 1 incumbent Greg Anderson faces Kathy Meek Smith. Position 2 incomer Rich DuBroc is uncontested. Position 3 incumbent David Vallejo and Position 4 incumbent James Russell are unopposed.
