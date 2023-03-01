A split council vote Monday makes it easier for business and housing developers to drill private water wells within the El Campo city limits.
Just as multiple large housing developments get under way, council opted to reduce the amount of land needed to request a shallow irrigation well permit from 25 acres to 15 acres despite staff warnings of utility department revenue loss and concerns on overall effect.
El Campo did not allow water wells to be drilled until 2004 when one resident with large home and 25 acres worth of grounds made the request to fill decorative ponds and water grounds.
Less than 10 additional well permits have been granted since throughout the city limits.
“You’re opening up a can of worms,” long-time District 2 Councilwoman Gloria Harris warned. She later added, “When your staff and department heads bring something back, you should go with the way they feel.”
Any revenue loss affecting the utility department is of concern, Harris said, largely because upgrades there are so reliant on awarded grants. “When you build something and it is in the city, you should use city water. The landowner is going to make some money, he’s not going to lose anything,” Harris said.
District 4 Councilman John Hancock Jr. disagreed. “To me, this is a property right issue. A city like El Campo has no right whatsoever (to stop a landowner) ... It’s called right of capture. Loss of revenue is not reason to deny a permit.”
The city does have the power to regulate water wells, once granted, to help assure the quality of public drinking water, City Attorney Ronny Collins said.
The measure passed in a 4-2 vote. Only Harris and Hancock voted against albeit for different reasons. District 2 Councilman Blake Barger was not present.
Developer Joe “Cuarto” Strack requested the change in order to receive a permit for a water well in his less than 25 acre development. His intention, he said, is to help irrigate trees at his White Wing Estates, a manufactured home park, on the West Loop.
