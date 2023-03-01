Standing Opposed

Councilman Hancock, along with Councilwoman Harris, were the only two no votes on the proposal to allow water wells to be drilled in city limits.

A split council vote Monday makes it easier for business and housing developers to drill private water wells within the El Campo city limits.

Just as multiple large housing developments get under way, council opted to reduce the amount of land needed to request a shallow irrigation well permit from 25 acres to 15 acres despite staff warnings of utility department revenue loss and concerns on overall effect.

