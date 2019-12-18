Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
December Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Gregory Dale Aldridge, 51, of 8906 FM 102 in Wharton for retaliation on Oct. 18. He allegedly threatened to soot a Wharton police officer.
• Ivon Yoseth Arevalo-Ramirez, 44, of 920 Avenue D for driving while intoxicated Sept. 22. He allegedly drove drunk with a child under the age of 15 in the vehicle.
• Austin Kyle Ashton, 24, for two counts of theft with two or more previous convictions and a single count for stealing a firearm. He stands accused of sealing a flashlight, massager, insect repellent on Sept. 28 and a bottle of wine and a corkscrew on the same day.
Ashton has prior felony theft offenses in Matagorda County –on Aug. 29, 2013 and Aug. 29, 2013. and burglary of a building on Aug. 28, 2013.
• Alejandro Santos Beltran, 31, of 211 Royder in Houston for robbery and engaging in organized criminal activity. He allegedly ripped an ear piece from a person’s ear on Oct. 2, stealing it.
Beltran also stands accused of working with others to steal.
• Amancio Beltran Jr., 20, of 211 Royder in Houston for robbery and engaging in organized criminal activity. He allegedly ripped an ear piece from a person’s ear on Oct. 2, stealing it.
Beltran also stands accused of working with others to steal.
• Eduardo Beltran–Lara, 29, of 211 Royder in Houston for robbery and engaging in organized criminal activity. He allegedly ripped an ear piece from a person’s ear on Oct. 2, stealing it.
Beltran also stands accused of working with others to steal.
• Dakota David Bubela, 20, of 403 W. Fifth in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance on Oct. 3. He allegedly had less than a gram of tetrahydrocannabinol.
• Jorayna Pedro Camacho, 33, of 525 Monseratte in El Campo for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing injury (family violence). She allegedly used a knife to threaten a man she was dating.
• Jesus Cantero, 21, of 309 E. Watt in El Campo for retaliation on Oct. 9. He allegedly threatened to harm an El Campo police officer.
• Jennifer Castillo, 21, of 11527 Cloverlane in Houston for possession of a controlled substance on Oct. 15. She allegedly had less than a gram of tetrahydrocannabinol oil.
• Michael Paul Dorris, 41, of 917 N. Liberty in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance on Nov. 4. He allegedly had more than a gram of methamphetamine.
• Tyirael Crashon Gardner, 18, of 304 N. Sheppard in Wharton for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious injury (family violence) on Oct. 23. He allegedly used a knife to cut a woman.
• Audrey Marie Gebara, 38, of 108 Correll in El Campo for theft with two or more previous convictions on Sept. 12.
She stands accused of stealing merchandise from an El Campo store and faces felony charges as a result of prior bad acts. Gebara has four prior theft convictions, three of which are felonies, in Wharton County.
She was convicted of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and burglary of a habitation on April 25, 2003, engaging in organized criminal activity on Oct. 31, 2018, and robbery on Sept. 16, 2005, all in Wharton County.
• Anita Cordero Gonzalez, 55, of 831 Koym in East Bernard for assault of a public servant on Sept. 9. Gonzalez allegedly struck a sheriff’s deputy in the face while the deputy was arresting her.
• Melvin Alexander Guardado, 26, of 1114 Corn in El Campo for three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Sept. 18. He allegedly pointed a firearm at an occupied vehicle.
• Andrew James Gusman, 33, of 400 E. Ahldag in Wharton for family violence on Sept. 10. He allegedly choked a woman.
Gusman has prior felony convictions for burglary of a habitation on June 17, 2014 and possession of a controlled substance on Jan. 19, 2010, both in Wharton County.
• Wayne Buford Hatton, 52, of 1426 Prosperity in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance on Sept. 17. He allegedly has more than a gram of methamphetamine.
• Joleesha Henderson, 19, of 810 CR 257 in Eagle Lake for hindering the apprehension of a know felon on Oct. 4. She allegedly worked to keep police from finding Daniel Rodriguez, a man wanted for kidnapping, robbery and aggravated sexual assault.
• Alton Lee Hood Jr., 38, of 610 Dunlap for retaliation on Sept. 30. He allegedly threatened to harm an El Campo police officer.
• Barney Hua, 33, of 10612 Lind Ave. in Loma Linda, Calif., for theft and possession of a controlled substance on Aug. 26. He allegedly stole a motorcycle and was in possession of more than a gram of methamphetamines.
• Joe Luis Huerta, 46, of 1420 Jennie in El Campo for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Sept. 26. He allegedly used a pole to strike a man in the head.
