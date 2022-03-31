Alleged killer defense firm gets county cancel note

Wharton County is firing the firm that provides public defenders in capital murder cases.
Regional Public Defenders Office, a state-wide organization based out of Lubbock, has provided that service to the county since 2013, but will no longer do so after the current contract expires at the end of September.
“It appears there’s a high turnover rate of attorneys with this public defender’s firm. It may be better to use Houston area attorneys in our capital murder trials to represent the alleged defendants,” County Judge Phillip Spenrath said during Monday’s session of commissioners court.
The request to terminate the contract was made by County Attorney G.A. “Trey” Maffett with the support of District Attorney Dawn Allison.
“I don’t feel the management of this group is doing what we thought it might be. And I’m recommending giving notice to terminate,” Maffett said.
Maffett said the contract with Regional Public Defenders Office has a 180-day written notice clause, adding the county needs to provide written notice now or else the contract will automatically renew on Oct. 1.
Maffett told commissioners that the county currently has three capital murder cases pending, but only one that will go to trial before the end of September.
The trial of Robert Satterfield is now slated to start in August and should conclude about the time the contract expires.
Satterfield is charged with killing the Angleton family of Ray Shawn Hudson Sr., 28, Maya Victoria Rivera, 24, and their 5-year-old son Ray Shawn Hudson Jr., whose partially burned bodies were found on June 16, 2018, in a field off Floyd Road outside of Burr in east Wharton County.
When asked what would happen if the trial were not concluded before the end of the contract, Maffett said they would be paid an hourly rate.
“Our annual premium has ranged from $26,000 all the way to $42,000. In 2021, we spent $32,699,” Spenrath said.
A representative from the district attorney’s office said Satterfield has already been through “half a dozen attorneys” from RPDO.
The commissioners voted unanimously to terminate the contract.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.