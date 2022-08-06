Satterfield competency hearing gag order in place

A judge’s order this week prevents attorneys and court personnel from talking about the ongoing competency trial for accused killer Robert Allen Satterfield.
The full restrictions of 329th District Court Judge Randy Clapp’s media gag order won’t be known until the document is officially filed with the district clerk’s office. For now, however, officials only confirm an order exists.
Meanwhile, Satterfield, a Wharton man accused of killing an Angleton couple and their five-year-old child, sits in a courtroom while a jury hears evidence for and against his competency.
If Satterfield is found competent, jury selection for his capital murder trial will get under way in late August. The Wharton County District Attorney’s Office is seeking the death penalty against Satterfield.
The issue before jurors is whether he is capable of assisting in his own defense when the trial is held, not his mental state at the time of the accused crime.
If he’s ruled incompetent, Satterfield will have to go through a lengthy mental health review that starts with the wait for a bed.
Wharton County Sheriff’s deputies say that sometime on June 13, 2018, Satterfield shot and killed Ray Shawn Hudson Sr., 28, Maya Victoria Rivera, 24, and their five-year-old son Ray Shawn Hudson Jr., all of Angleton. No motive for the crime has been released.
The family disappeared that day. The family’s car was found in Rosenberg and the man driving it arrested on a charge not related to the apparent homicides.
The Rosenberg Police Department arrested Satterfield on June 14, 2018 on a possession of a controlled substance charge. While he was being held in the Fort Bend County Jail, a tip led to the discovery of the family’s burned bodies off Floyd Road outside of Burr on June 16, 2018.
Satterfield is currently housed in the Wharton County Jail, held without bond since he was transferred there on April 23, 2019 for a court hearing where he rejected an offered life without parole plea bargain.
