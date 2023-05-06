The Plaza Theatre has announced plans to revitalize and expand the theatre in downtown Wharton.
The main objectives of the revitalization project include refreshing the first level, redesigning the lobby area, adding a balcony and additional restrooms, and creating a black box theatre on the third floor.
“It’ll be multi-use; for rehearsals, small productions, meetings, and parties,” explained Henri-Ann Nortman, Plaza Theatre board president.
The goal of the project is to enhance the facility’s functionality and accommodate more patrons while preserving its historic character.
“This has been something that has been on our wish list for many years,” Nortman said. “Over the last few years, we have been looking into it again. We are better situated now to do a project like this.”
The project will significantly impact the local community, Nortman said, offering additional benefits to residents. With increased seating capacity and more functional spaces, the theatre will be able to host a broader range of events and offer rental opportunities to other organizations.
“We hope it could be a more active space with additions to the community,” she said.
To strike the right balance between preserving the historic character of the building and modernizing the facilities, The Plaza Theatre has enlisted architect Steven Lucchesi from the Ziegler Cooper firm based in Houston to lead the revitalization and expansion project. The preliminary drawings propose to restore the theatre to its 1940s glory, using finishes and decorations appropriate for that period but with a modern twist.
The theatre board acknowledged certain challenges in the design and construction process, including making the entire building handicap accessible.
“This will require an elevator to reach the second and third floor,” Nortman said. “We have discovered that this has been uniquely challenging, but they feel they can work that into the design of the building. We want it to be workable and allow all patrons access to all of the facilities.”
Among the unique features proposed by the architect is an innovative solution for the lobby area.
“In the preliminary drawings, they proposed something surprising, and we were thrilled! To open up the lobby to be a two-story lobby. To have the ceiling taken out with an atrium all the way up to the second floor,” Nortman said. “It’s a beautiful solution. The lobby will seem much more open and will be more consistent with what theaters would have looked like in the 1940s.”
As the Plaza Theatre embarks on its revitalization and expansion project, it remains committed to fostering a sense of community, celebrating the region’s rich history, and offering easy, affordable access to cultural and artistic events.
The project will rely upon a multi-phase fundraising and construction process. For more information, visit whartonplazatheatre.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.