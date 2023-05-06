Wharton Landmark Upgrading

The Plaza Theatre on the courthouse square in Wharton changed from an old movie house to a performing location decades ago after extensive work. Now, another upgrade is planned for the facility.

The Plaza Theatre has announced plans to revitalize and expand the theatre in downtown Wharton.

The main objectives of the revitalization project include refreshing the first level, redesigning the lobby area, adding a balcony and additional restrooms, and creating a black box theatre on the third floor.

