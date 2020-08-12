Louise ISD’s marching band reunited for summer band rehearsals this week, the first official in-person meeting for the group since the coronavirus pandemic moved extracurriculars online in March.
“First and foremost, (our goal) is to keep all the students healthy and safe as best we can,” LISD Band Director Kasey Chitmon said. “We got First Division last year, the first in over 20 years, and we plan to continue on building that legacy of excellence and taking it to the next level.”
LISD students began their first day of rehearsals indoors Monday evening. They practiced music for this year’s marching show, entitled “The Warriors,” seated spaced apart from each other and wearing masks when they weren’t playing their instruments.
About 50 students will be attending summer band rehearsals in-person this year. Students planning on learning remotely once school starts on Aug. 19 will be allowed to attend summer band remotely as well.
“We are going to be streaming the summer band rehearsals so they can go back and listen to them or they can join in synchronously,” Chitmon said.
Next week, before school starts, the band will take practice outside to rehearse marching drills. As the year goes on, the students will learn marching formations for their show.
Even during the pandemic, extracurriculars are still important for students, Chitmon said.
“Aside from being a very social activity, for a lot of these kids, band or any other activity, whether it’s football, volleyball, or whatever, that is their way to escape from the daily grind of the academic course load that they have to take,” Chitmon said.
Precautions such as masks, social distancing and sanitization will be taken during summer band and after the school year starts, in accordance with UIL guidelines and Gov. Greg Abbott’s mandates. Chitmon plans on practicing in the school’s gym this year as much as possible, so that students have more room to space out.
“Regardless of what happens with the pandemic and the state of everything, we’re still going to support our school, our team and our community the best we can,” Chitmon said. “That’s what we’re here for.”
