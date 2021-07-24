An architecture firm was added to Louise ISD’s arsenal of facility renovation professionals Monday night in preparation for the district’s planned bond election.
At the Monday meeting, LISD’s school board considered presentations from two architecture firms, LBL Architects and PBK, on facility renovations.
District leaders have been discussing the possibility of holding a bond election in the upcoming year or so. Facility renovations would be funded by the bond, including to build a new district bus barn. The district has been in discussions about the bus barn project for at least five years. With a bond being considered, the project’s future is up in the air.
Monday, trustees unanimously chose PBK, with trustees Amanda Cox and Marco Munoz absent.
PBK’s employees discussed how the firm would be involved with not only the renovation process, but the bond election process. Part of the appeal was the firm’s plan to hold meetings and informationals with the community, according to trustees.
“Even based on the presentations, my mind is clear,” LISD Superintendent Garth Oliver said.
Tax revenue for two solar farms in Chapter 313 tax abatement agreements with LISD, Hecate Energy and SunChase Power, would pay for at least 55 percent of the projects, should a bond pass, Oliver said.
“This is the time to really hit them,” he added.
The two firms were recommended to LISD by an agent for construction services firm Gallagher of Richardson. After a few months of searching, the board selected Gallagher on May 17 for work on the district’s facilities upgrades and planned bond election.
Trustees talked about facilities renovation plans in February but waited to make major decisions since bond discussions were still in the early stages. The board continued the bond discussion in March, reviewing the costs of building the bus barn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.