Apartment project work starting

An artist rendering depicts the main pool area at Creekside Ranch apartments and town homes once Phase 1 of the project is complete. Equipment is being moved in and work starting, according to TriArc CEO Joseph Bramante.

Dirt work is getting under way for a West Loop luxury apartment project, but council still has a chance to bless or try to damage the effort Wednesday night.

The concern is a Planned Development Agreement which indicates TriArc Real Estate Partners must start work by Wednesday, May 10 to keep the specialized zone near the intersection with South Street for its $40 million development.

