Apartment project work starting

Dirt work is getting under way for a West Loop luxury apartment project, but council still has a chance to bless or try to damage the effort Wednesday night.
The concern is a Planned Development Agreement which indicates TriArc Real Estate Partners must start work by Wednesday, May 10 to keep the specialized zone near the intersection with South Street for its $40 million development.
Last council session, TriArc CEO Joseph Bramante requested an 18-month extension for Phase 1, roughly 200 apartments and townhomes, in a gated community dubbed Creekside Ranch.
Despite having all seven members present at the April 24 session, council, led by at-large councilman Blake Barger, made the highly unusual decision to defer any decisions until after the election (which would also mean councilwomen Gloria Harris and Anisa Vasquez would no longer be in office). The decision came in a 4-3 vote with Harris, Vasquez and Mayor Chris Barbee against.
Now, however, the delayed council vote may be a moot one.
“The official ground breaking is June 1, but our ground crew is mobilizing this week,” Bramante told the Leader-News Wednesday. “We no longer need the extension for Phase 1.”
Council will still review the issue, according to City Manager Courtney Sladek.
“We’re still taking this item for council to decide. They can make the decision whether that (dirt work) constitutes construction or not,” she said Thursday.
Dirt work was enough in 2013 when council voted the new Little League park on the West Loop was “substantially complete” ensuring it received $1 million in city funding.
Creekside Ranch is tentatively planned to open in 2025. Pre-leasing is expected to start in early summer.
The El Campo City Council meets at 6 p.m. Wednesday in chambers, 315 E. Jackson. The meeting, moved from Monday to allow for election canvassing, is open to the public with time specifically designated for citizen comments.
