Food flew off store shelves during the coronavirus outbreak, but that doesn’t mean producers have been immune to hardship during the pandemic. Federal COVID-19 aid packages designated funding for some ag industry members, but it’s too soon to see how the ag industry will be impacted, officials say.
We haven’t had “enough time to see the impact of the CARES Act yet,” AgriLife Extension Agent Corrie Bowen said. “They’re supposed to be buying millions of dollars worth of ag commodities, a lot of that’s vegetables, but I guess we’ve got to wait to see that materialize.”
The coronavirus relief package – the CARES Act, enacted March 27 – designated $16 billion for farmers and ranchers. Through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, the US Department of Agriculture will purchase $3 billion worth of dairy, meat and produce from local distributors and donate it to charities in order to help producers.
“Shutting down schools and restaurants to dine-in customers has led to a dramatic shift in food purchasing and has affected agricultural supply chains for many food products, but thus far the effects have been particularly troublesome for producers of livestock, fruits and vegetables and dairy products, including milk,” according to a report from Texas A&M researchers.
So far, the coronavirus pandemic has caused loss in demand and short-term oversupply in the ag market.
“The whole (COVID-19) situation is not doing a darned thing for commodity prices,” Bowen said. “Those don’t seem to be going anywhere.”
CARES extended Marketing Assistance Loans’ maturity dates and created the temporary Paycheck Protection Program. When the first round of PPP loans were released, farmers were confused whether they would be eligible, Bowen said.
“That money ran out so fast,” he added. “Probably before a lot of farmers really got the message that they were eligible for it if they have employees.”
A second round of PPP loans, $310 billion, launched Monday, designated for helping small businesses after the program was criticized for prioritizing big companies.
To view full COVID-19 ag reports from TAMU, visit Afpc.tamu.edu. For more information on the USDA’s coronavirus outreach, visit Usda.gov/media/press-releases/2020/04/17/usda-announces-coronavirus-food-assistance-program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.