Have Another Scoop

Rotarians share a smile as they prepare the annual crawfish etouffee and seafood feast.

With a $200,000 goal, El Campo Rotarians are asking for the public’s help as they prepare for the 2023 fundraiser. As in years past, live and silent auctions are planned along with a fried fish and crawfish etouffee meal, and one lucky person will walk away with $20,000, the top prize in the scheduled drawing.

“Rotary enjoys such wonderful support from our community and businesses,” Rotary event chairperson Carolyn Gibson said, adding she’s confident the club can return to pre-COVID incomes on its’ fundraiser.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.