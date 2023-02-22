With a $200,000 goal, El Campo Rotarians are asking for the public’s help as they prepare for the 2023 fundraiser. As in years past, live and silent auctions are planned along with a fried fish and crawfish etouffee meal, and one lucky person will walk away with $20,000, the top prize in the scheduled drawing.
“Rotary enjoys such wonderful support from our community and businesses,” Rotary event chairperson Carolyn Gibson said, adding she’s confident the club can return to pre-COVID incomes on its’ fundraiser.
“We were able to net $173,000 for the 2022 fundraiser. That was a great comeback ... It was also special because we honored the memory of our long-time auctioneer David Rose,” Gibson said.
In past years, Rotary efforts have helped change El Campo providing funding help to transform a closed business into the El Campo Civic Center, create a park on far East Jackson and build a city swimming pool.
The club’s most successful fundraiser, however, came in 2018 when Rotarians asked the community to unite in helping neighbors in Wharton. “It was a true county-wide effort that allowed us to contribute $200,000 to Wharton County Cares. This was a great help to those impacted by Hurricane Harvey,” Gibson said.
This year there isn’t a single large project.
“Rotary has many local projects we fund throughout the year. Little League, Boys & Girls Club, Pilgrim’s Rest ASAP, are just a few. We also sponsor the Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts troops in El Campo. These local organizations are critical for the quality of life for our community. We feel we are making a difference, one child at a time,” Gibson said, adding any group of effort wanting to be considered for funding should talk to club representatives or club president Lance Lurker.
The fundraiser, Gibson said, is “a good example of what Wharton County can achieve when we all work together. We have so many organizations we support, these funds allow us to continue that support they depend on annually.”
The Thursday, March 2 event at the El Campo Civic Center, 2450 N. Mechanic, starts at 5:30 p.m. “The bait bucket raffle and silent & live auctions are always a lot of fun. I believe everyone will be very excited about some of the items in all of them,” Gibson said.
Meal and drawing tickets are available from any Rotarian.
The 2023 fundraiser is dedicated to the memory of Melvin A. Parker Jr., a 55-year member of El Campo Rotary. Parker was the founding director, president, CEO and chairman of the board of Rice Belt Warehouse, Inc. was known for his community service efforts.
