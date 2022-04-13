A disabled, elderly El Campo man was killed Saturday night while defending his home from intruders.
Police don’t yet know why Emil James Korenek Jr., 80, was targeted – perhaps because he was elderly and disabled, or perhaps because he was a landlord and people believed he may have large amounts of cash.
Authorities are still sorting through, trying to determine what, if anything, was stolen when at least two suspects, possibly a group, tried to force their way inside.
They believe Korenek tried to defend his home, firing multiple shots with a weapon loaded with birdshot. One or more of the suspects may be injured.
Korenek was killed, although authorities aren’t saying how, only that he died by violent means.
“There’s the possibility that one of the offenders may have been hit,” El Campo Police Department Lt. Russell Urban said Monday.
Police have not received any reports of people suffering from gunshot wounds, or from the spray injuries possible with birdshot.
“It’s our belief that shortly after (forced entry was made) he (Korenek) engaged (the intruders) with a firearm,” Urban said. “He was an elderly man, confined to a wheelchair, in poor health.”
Korenek, a widower, lived alone and there was no indication anyone may have been staying with him.
“We know he (Korenek) was with family the night before,” ECPD Lt. Jennifer Mican said.
Korenek had been a long-time business owner, operating Korenek’s Repair in town and an member of K.J.T and the Knights of Columbus Council 2490.
One of Korenek’s renters who came to the house Saturday morning to pay his monthly fee discovered him and called 9-1-1.
It was the first call from the Bruns Street neighborhood. No one reported shots fired the night before or a disturbance in the area.
“He rents houses, but so far there’s nothing pointing to that (clash with a renter),” Mican said. “This will be a very difficult, long case. We have to develop a suspect.”
Authorities are looking for video footage throughout the neighborhood and asking the public to turn in anything from the area from late Friday and early Saturday morning.
“We’re asking if anyone knows anything to contact us,” Urban said.
Anyone with information about the crime, a person suffering from birdshot injuries, or anyone who captured anything on video from the area to call the police station at 979-543-5311.
People with information can also contact the West Wharton County Crime Stoppers at 979-543-8477 or on its P3 app. Callers to the Crime Stoppers tip line do not have to give their names to qualify for a cash reward.
