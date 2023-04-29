Pasta La Vista Baby!!

Retired El Campo volunteer firefighters (l-r) Larry Livanec, Lloyd Klatt and Gary Charbula joined up with a Jackson County game warden to capture top honors at the 100 Club of Wharton County Spaghetti Cook-off at the Crescent fairgrounds Thursday night. The fundraiser helps the 100 Club purchase items like bulletproof vests and drones for the area’s law enforcers.

El Campo’s Citizen of the Year collected yet another honor Thursday night, a saucy title from the 100 Club of Wharton County.

Joining retired Jackson County Game Warden Kevin Stancik, Charbula, a retired El Campo volunteer fireman, his fellow ECVFD retirees Larry Livanec and Lloyd Klatt along with Greg Montello won the coveted best Spaghetti Sauce title at the Crescent fairgrounds event.

