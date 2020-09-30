This upcoming Friday officially became “El Campo Community Spirit and Vitality Day” with a mayoral proclamation at Monday’s city council session.
Area residents are asked to wear red in honor of the community, its businesses and overall spirit.
The designated day is the first step in an effort to celebrate the El Campo and its residents.
“This effort was spurred by the pandemic and a need to support each other and rally pride and morale to get us all through it. Supporting the local businesses, which support the employees and our economy, is a great way to do so,” Mindi Snyder, former city manager, told council Monday night.
Monday’s proclamation is the first public effort of a vision created by El Campo Leader-News Publisher Shannon Crabtree, which lead to a partnership between citizens, business leaders, the city, City Development Corporation of El Campo, hospital and chamber of commerce.
“This day is just the beginning. The goal is to continue the effort to have El Campo celebrate itself,” Crabtree said. “I hope it will continue. It’s a simple way for El Campo to show its community pride.”
El Campo Memorial Hospital purchased 1,000 t-shirts to help kickoff the effort. The light red shirt has an image depicting a portion of downtown El Campo with the slogan “Because El Campo Matters” on the front.
The shirts will first be seen in public Friday.
“The shirts show that we are united and all in this together and we will get through it together,” Snyder said.
“The thought of a community pride day was brought up, originally, in an effort to support local businesses and restaurants that were adversely impacted by COVID 19,” City Manager Courtney Sladek said. “It evolved into a campaign of support for the entire community, and on Friday, Oct. 2, we ask the community to wear red, shop local, dine local and show your love of this amazing community. Our hope is that this continues after Oct. 2, and we’ve seen this community deliver time and time again.”
CDC Executive Director Carolyn Gibson agreed.
“The one thing that consistently shines brightly about El Campo is our community pride, and the love and support we have for our local businesses,” she said. “Thanks to the generosity of El Campo Memorial Hospital and the volunteers who have delivered the shirts, our businesses will be able to proudly display their support for our city and one-another every Friday.
“The red shirt campaign, coupled with the efforts of the CDC, City and Chamber to provide hand sanitizer to the businesses through #ShopSafe ShopHere, is the team effort showing our businesses that they matter and we all care about their continued success,” Gibson added. “El Campo is doing a wonderful job of shopping locally and we appreciate everyone’s contributions. Please keep it up.”
Timed for release this week, the chamber of commerce is distributing El Campo bumper stickers.
Look for another salute to the city coming soon in the El Campo Leader-News.
