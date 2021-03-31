City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Kristen Marie Becker, 29, of 104 Jan was arrested at 12:11 p.m. Wednesday, March 24 for two counts of possession of a controlled substance along with single counts of marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia after officers stopped her in the 400 block of Bruns. Officers seized methamphetamines, marijuana, a glass pipe and other items. Processed, Becker was transferred to the Wharton County Jail the next morning. Once there, she posted $8,000 in bonds and was released the same day.
J Guadalupe Rodriguez, 26, was arrested at 3 p.m. Friday, March 26 for resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of violating a promise to appear and a single count of speeding after officers were dispatched to investigate a suspicious man at the El Campo Inn, 25010 U.S. 59. Processed, Rodriguez was sent to county jail.
Omar Ramirez Padilla, 28, of 1208 Thrift was arrested at 7:37 p.m. Saturday, March 27 for driving while intoxicated after officers stopped him in the 700 block of East Second for spinning tires excessively. He was sent to county jail. Once there, Padilla posted an unspecified bond and was released the same day.
Property
Juan Gustavo Salazar-Perez, 38, of 932 N. Liberty was arrested at 1:45 a.m. Thursday, March 25 on warrants for tampering with a governmental record, violation of a bond or protective order two or more times within a 12-month period, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a controlled substance. Already at the county jail, Perez was processed there. Additional warrants of two counts of deadly conduct possession of drug paraphernalia and violating a promise to appear along with another count of possession of a controlled substance were served against him.
Christopher Arthur Sims, 43, of 1404 Andrea in Bay City was booked at 9:40 p.m. Thursday, March 25 directly into the Wharton County Jail on three 2020 El Campo warrants for forgery.
Austin Kyle Ashton, 26, of 807 Erin was booked at 1:25 p.m. Friday, March 26 directly into the county jail on a warrant for burglary of a vehicle with two or more previous convictions.
Lorene Everne Baylor, 49, of 9137 FM 1160 was arrested at 4:04 p.m. Saturday, March 27 on warrants for two counts of theft with two or more previous convictions and two counts of criminal trespass after being spotted in an El Campo business. Processed, she was sent to county jail. Once there, Baylor posted $4,000 in bonds and was released the next day.
Blake Eli Garcia, 17, of 512 Main was booked directly into the county jail at 7:09 a.m. Monday, March 29 on a warrant for vandalism (under $750 in value).
City Incidents
Property
Police are investigating two reports of falsified Texas Workforce Commission reports filed this week.
Violence, weapons
A threat issued at Northside Elementary School, 2610 Meadow Lane, around 9:10 a.m. Thursday, March 25 was investigated and cleared by police without charges.
An assault was reported at the El Campo Bowling Center, 806 West Loop, around 8 p.m. Saturday, March 27. Injuries were reported.
An elderly person was reportedly injured during a disturbance at Pin High Sports Bar, 104 E. First, around 1:40 a.m. Sunday, March 28.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Joseph Keith Luera, 26, of 517 Sun in Boling was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 2:15 a.m. Thursday, March 25 for driving while intoxicated second offense. Processed, he posted a $2,500 and was released the same day.
Alexis Amanda Alexander, 19, of 302 Dale in Houston was arrested by WCSO at 2:22 p.m. Friday, March 26 for possession of a controlled substance and marijuana. Processed, she posted $2,500 in bonds and was released Sunday, March 28.
Priscilla Ann Hinojosa, 46, of 11051 Deaf Smith in La Porte was arrested at 2:22 p.m. Friday, March 26 on a Harris County warrant for theft as well as two local charges for possession of a controlled substance.
Veronica Nicole Johnson, 25, of 707 W. Monseratte was booked at 10:45 p.m. Friday, March 26 on warrants for possession of marijuana and two counts of criminal trespass.
Mariana Charles Cisneros, 32, of 4657 Magnolia in Beaumont was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 6:40 p.m. Saturday, March 27 for possession of a controlled substance.
Alexander Roderick Gonzalez, 41, of 310 Newport was arrested by WCSO at 3:57 a.m. Saturday, March 27 for possession of a controlled substance.
Rene Hernandez, 31, of 10601 Mills Chase in Houston was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 7:45 a.m. Sunday, March 28 for driving while intoxicated.
Violence, weapons
Zoe Alexis Contreras, 23, of 108 E. Watt was booked at 2:46 p.m. Tuesday, March 23 on a warrant for assault causing bodily injury.
Other
Antonio Martinez Jr., 55, of 707 W. Monseratte was booked at 10:45 p.m. Friday, March 26 on a warrant for criminal trespass.
