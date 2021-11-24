A promotion approved by the El Campo City Council Monday night fills the vacant EMS director’s post.
Garret Bubela will replace Weston Davis for $95,000 per year, council said in a 6-0 vote with District 4 Councilman John Hancock Jr. absent. The promotion becomes effective Monday, Nov. 29.
Previously the assistant EMS director, Bubela has been on staff since 2006, part-time 2013- 2016 and at varying points 2006-2008.
Bubela is also a registered nurse at Matagorda Medical Center, where he will continue to serve part-time. He has served as an EMS instructor at Wharton County Junior College in the past.
The city reportedly received two qualified applications for the post.
“I’m local, it’s about caring about community service,” Bubela said Monday night.
City Manager Courtney Sladek said, “Garret has worked for the city for over 15 years in varying capacities, we are now pleased to add the EMS director position to that list.
“With Garret’s very impressive educational background, extensive experience, local knowledge and institutional background, Garret is a natural fit for this position. We’re very excited for the direction Garret will take the department and the future of EMS in El Campo,” she added.
Finding more local EMTs to man ambulances and finding a company to beef up prostrated collections will be among Bubela’s top issues as he steps into the director’s post.
The city already has Requests For Proposals pending for a new collection company.
Offering local training like an EMT program may be an answer to finding more local workers, he said, “We’ll have to see where the future leads.”
El Campo EMS operates as a mobile-ICU, the highest level of care possible, with two full crews operating constantly with a supervisor offering support on nights and weekends.
During the standard weekday, Bubela and Clinical Capt. Anthony Scopel provide a third crew if needed.
The department operates with four captains – Ana DeLaO, Jimmy George Jr., Darlene Giesalhart and Josh Laslie.
The department is currently seeking one full-time EMT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.