Wharton County
Court Actions
Plea bargain agreements
(Note: All cases below are felonies unless otherwise noted.)
Those pleading guilty and accepting punishment include:
• John Muniz, 56, of 6639 FM 442 in Boling for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was placed on four years deferred probation for the April 1 crime.
The judge also ordered Muniz to perform 200 hours community service, pay a $500 fine, avoid contact with his victim, take an anger management class and be evaluated for substance abuse.
• James Randell Rivera, 29, of 608 Bruns in El Campo for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was sentenced to two years in prison for the March 17, 2018 crime with credit for 478 days already served.
• Robert Gordan Steiner, 52, of 10 Coromal Way in Sugar Land for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was sentenced to 180 days in county jail for the May 27 crime with credit for 175 days already served.
• Janeka Lashettte Timmons, 29, of 525 E. Caney, No. 1, in Wharton for attempt or accident involving serious bodily injury. She was sentenced to 132 days in county jail for the July 22 crime with credit for the full time already served.
• Jerome Dometrail Timmons, 32, of 1609 Harris in Wharton for driving while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. He was sentenced to 365 days in county jail for the Aug. 26, 2019 offense with credit for the full time already served.
• Daniel Garcia Torres Jr., 33, of 131 Alley in Glen Flora for family violence with a previous conviction. He was placed on four years deferred probation for the March 16 crime. The judge also ordered Torres to pay a $1,000 fine, perform 100 hours community service and take an anger management class.
With deferred probation, the conviction won’t be held against Torres if he is able to complete all terms.
• Raquel Enocensa Vasquez, 28, of 611 W. Burleson in Wharton for theft with two or more previous convictions. She was placed on five years deferred probation for the July 21 crime.
The judge also ordered Vasquez to take a parenting class, perform 80 hours community service and take treatment.
• Billy David Watson, 19, of 107 Country Club in Wharton for impersonating a public servant. He was placed on four years deferred probation for the July 27, 2019 crime. The judge also ordered Watson to perform 250 hours community service and take cognitive classes.
• Perry Reed White Jr., 43, of 409 Wayside in Wharton for theft, a Class A misdemeanor. He was sentenced to six months in county jail for the June 18 crime with credit for 162 days already served.
The judge also ordered White to pay $40 restitution.
• Reco Williams, 35, of 9293 Tidewell in Houston for engaging in organized criminal activity – ATM theft and burglary of a building. He was placed on eight years probation for the April 24, 2019 crime.
The judge also ordered Williams to pay a $5,000 fine and $10,000 restitution, perform 600 hours community service and take a cognitive class.
• Raymone Ondrai Zigler, 47, of 6817 Augustine in Houston for theft. He was placed on five years probation on the condition he serve 88 days in county jail for the Dec. 4, 2015 crime.
The judge also ordered Zigler to take an anti-theft class, perform 120 hours community service and pay a $2,000 fine.
Zigler received credit for the full jail time already served.
Revocations
• Lawrence Andrew Jackson, 55, of 310 University in Wharton for family violence, a Class A misdemeanor. His probation for the Sept. 12, 2018 crime was revoked and he was sentenced to 340 days in county jail. He received credit for the full time already served.
• Daniel Scott Walker, 33, of 11610 CR 35 in Tyler for driving while intoxicated third or more offense. His probation for the Aug. 13, 2017 crime was revoked and he was sentenced to four years in prison with credit for 677 days already served.
