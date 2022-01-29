A high-speed police chase through the back roads of Wharton County that ended shortly after the suspect reportedly said, ‘I’m going to kill a cop today” and rammed a police vehicle broadside happened just north of El Campo 25 years ago this month.
The suspect, 22-year-old Alberto Gutierrez, a U.S. citizen residing in Reynosa, Mexico, was shot and killed a few moments later as a Wharton County constable lay injured.
A state trooper had tried to stop Gutierrez’ van on U.S. 59 north near Pierce for speeding on Jan. 1, 1997, but the driver instead accelerated, at times exceeding 100 mph before ramming then Precinct 4 Constable Donnie Means’ cruiser at the intersection of FM 2765 and CR 457.
The van wrecked on the other side of the T-intersection and Gutierrez was shot and killed as he tried to flee.
Means had pulled his vehicle across the roadway in an attempt to stop the chase and was in the process of getting out of it when it was struck on the passenger side door.
The impact pushed the constable’s cruiser into him, slamming Means to the roadway.
“The road was not totally blocked. It looked like he (Gutierrez) could have missed the constable’s car,” then Wharton County District Attorney Josh McCown told the newspaper at the time.
Twelve shots collectively were fired by then DPS trooper Danny Terronez and Wharton County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Lonnie Garcia as Means lay on the pavement.
Two of the bullets struck Gutierrez, one in the arm and one in the back which proved fatal as it exited through his neck severing the jugular vein, according to the autopsy report.
Nine undocumented workers were found inside the van along with Gutierrez’ brother. None of them were injured.
The constable escaped major injury
The Wharton County Grand jury reviewed the shooting just a few days later and ruled that it was a justified use of deadly force.
