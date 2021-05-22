El Campo High School’s 2021 senior class received millions in scholarships this year, with many earning full rides to college and the highest individual scholarship hitting $108,000.
Students who earned scholarships are:
William Acosta: Hispanic Education Project, $500 and Quality Hot Mix, $250.
Kaden Alcalais: ECHS Ricebird Athletic Booster Club, $500.
Sydnee Alford: Oscar W. Ziegenhals Memorial, $1,000, unspecified donor, $500; El Campo ELKS Lodge No. 1749, $200 and El Campo Anchor Club, TBA.
Brittany Nicole Baker: Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court Our Lady Queen of Peace No. 1374, $300; El Campo ELKS Lodge No. 1749, $500; Pilot Club of El Campo, $500; El Campo Memorial Hospital Medical, $500; El Campo Art Association-Frank J. Krenek Jr. Memorial, $300; Wharton County Farm Bureau Leadership, $500; El Campo FFA Booster Club, TBA; El Campo Anchor Club, TBA; Erin M. Thonsgaard Memorial, $250; SPJST District Six Scholarship, $1,000; Knights of Columbus No. 2490, $500; El Campo Bowling Center, $250; Wied Realty Educational Scholarship In Memory of Pam Shanks and Brooke Tomanek, $200; SPJST State Merit Award, $1,500; Terry Karstedt Scholarship Fund, $500; Catholic Life Branch No. 95, $450; unspecified donor, $500; Pilot Club of El Campo, $500 and Wharton County Youth Fair & Exposition, TBA.
Tyler Baklik: Leo J. Triska Memorial, $500; ECMH Employee, $500 and Erin M. Thonsgaard Memorial, $250.
Kyle Balcar: Kelly L. Dluhos Memorial, $250; El Campo Bowling Center, $250 and ECHS Ricebird Athletic Booster Club, $500.
Bryan Balderas: El Campo Art Association, $300.
Nicholas Banda: HEP, $500; ECHS Class of 1968, $250; and Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court San Roberto Bellarmine No. 2275, $300.
Melanie Barker: El Campo ELKS Lodge No. 1749, $900.
Marissa Barron: HEP, $300 and ECMH Employee, $500.
Allison Bena: Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court Our Lady Queen of Peace No. 1374, $300; American Legion Auxiliary Unit 251, $500; El Campo Lady Lions, $150; United Agricultural Cooperative, $250; El Campo Art Association-Frank J. Krenek Jr. Memorial, $300; Wharton County Farm Bureau Leadership, $700; El Campo Anchor Club, TBA; Erin M. Thonsgaard Memorial, $250; ECHS National Honor Society Scholarship, $300; lesha Monroe – Ray, $250; First State Bank, $500; Sons of Confederate Veterans, Gen. John A. Wharton, eighth Texas Cavalry, Camp 2105, $350; El Campo Chamber of Commerce Junior Ambassador Scholarship, $300; Terry Karstedt Scholarship Fund, $400; Creative Arts High Point Scholarship, $750; ECHS Ricebird Athletic Booster Club, $500; WCYF & Exposition, TBA; Wharton County Junior College, Tuition/Fees; El Campo Academic Booster Club – Ty Freeman Fund, $500 and Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center, $500.
Jordon Benavidez: HEP, $500; Kelly L. Dluhos, $250; MSG Roy P. Benavidez Scholarship, $250 and Josephine Soliz Memorial, $200.
Kayla Bolfing: Wharton County Electric Cooperative, Inc., $2,500; ECHS Derby Doll Booster Club, $375; G.R. Hawes Wharton County Community Foundation, $325; ECHS Speech & Drama STARS, $150 and WCJC, Tuition/Fees.
Cullen Braden: The Sons of the Republic of Texas, Wm. H. Wharton Chapter No.23, $500; El Campo ELKS Lodge No. 1749, $1,500; El Campo Anchor Club, TBA; Wharton County A&M Club, $1,200; Taiton Community Center, $300; ECHS NHS Scholarship, $100; El Campo Chamber of Commerce Junior Ambassador Scholarship, $300; ELKS National Foundation, $4,000; El Campo Academic Booster Club – Deandre Bluntson Fund, $250 and WCJC, Tuition/Fees.
Ismael Brito: WCJC, Tuition/Fees.
Michelle Brito: HEP, $500; ECHS Band Parents, $250.
Ty Bubela: American Legion Unit 251, $500; El Campo Lady Lions, $150; New First National Bank, $250; United Agricultural Cooperative, $250; Erin M. Thonsgaard Memorial, $250; Taiton Community Center, $300; unspecified donor, $500; Theta Delta Scholarship, $500 and WCYF & Exposition, TBA.
Faith Canales: Wharton County Tejano Committee, $200.
Yanira Cardona: HEP, $500; ECHS Band Parents, $250 and Terry Karstedt Scholarship Fund, $500.
Sonya Catete: HEP, $500 and ECHS Derby Doll Booster Club, $230.
Cale Chambers: Wharton County Electric Cooperative, Inc., $2,500.
Makenzie Cortez: HEP, $500; Ottawa University Cheer & STUNT Scholarship, $108,000 and Beta Theta Omega, $500.
Jackson David: Wharton County A&M Club, $1,200; United Agricultural Cooperative, $250; Erin M. Thonsgaard Memorial, $250; Taiton Community Center, $300; El Campo Sesame Club, $200; Farrar Family Memorial Scholarship, $500; Wharton County A&M Club, $1,200 and WCJC, Tuition/Fees.
Clay Davlin: Helena Agri-Enterprises, LLC, $100; Rotary Club of El Campo, $750; Wade Waters Memorial Scholarship, $2,800 and G.R. Hawes Wharton County Community Foundation, $325.
Jonathan Dippel: UTI Top Tech Challenge, $1,000.
Lauren Drabek: El Campo Lady Lions, $150; ECHS Derby Doll Booster Club, $305 and WCJC, Tuition/Fees.
Rheanna Eide: Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court Our Lady Queen of Peace No. 1374, $300; Knights of Columbus No.2490, $500 and G.R. Hawes Wharton County Community Foundation, $325.
Kaycie Elledge: Escoffier School of Culinary Arts, $6,500.
Caroline Evans: United Agricultural Cooperative, $250; University of Oklahoma Merit Award, $28,000; ECHS Band Parents, $250; El Campo Area Workshop for the Developmentally Disabled, Inc., $500; Solid Foundation, $1,000; University of Oklahoma Academic Achievement Award, $36,000 and ECHS Ricebird Athletic Booster Club, $500.
Loralee Fitts: El Campo Anchor Club, TBA; Erin M. Thonsgaard Memorial, $250; ECHS NHS Scholarship, $300; Wied Realty Educational Scholarship In Memory of Pam Shanks & Brooke Tomanek, $200; G.R. Hawes Wharton County Community Foundation, $325; El Campo Academic Booster Club – Bryan Ritz Fund, $250 and WCJC, Tuition/Fees.
Stefany Flota: El Campo Lady Lions, $150; HEP, $500; El Campo Sesame Club, $200; MSG Roy P. Benavidez Scholarship, $150; R. Earle (Greenway) Jensen Memorial, $3,000; ECHS Band Parents, $300; ECHS Ricebird Athletic Booster Club, $500; Texas Woman’s University Music Scholarship Award, $4,800 and Texas Woman’s University Excellence Scholarship, $3,000.
Julia Foegelle: ECHS Ricebird Athletic Booster Club, $500; Theta Delta Scholarship, $1,500 and WCJC, Tuition/Fees.
Megan Foegelle: ECHS Ricebird Athletic Booster Club, $500; El Campo Academic Booster Club – Cortney Kennedy Fund, $350; Theta Delta Scholarship, $1,500 and WCJC, Tuition/Fees.
Jesus Fortanelli: HEP, $500; Rotary Club of El Campo, $750 and Alfred F Jensen, P.E. Memorial, $3,000.
Thomas Gaines: Rotary Club of El Campo, $750.
–––––
For the continued ECHS scholarship list, see the next edition of the Leader-News. Also upcoming, Louise ISD scholarships.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.