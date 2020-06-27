Wharton County
Court Actions
Plea bargain agreements
(Note: All cases below are felonies unless otherwise noted.)
Those pleading guilty and accepting punishment include:
• Alejandro S. Beltran, 31, of 211 Royder in Houston for engaging in organized criminal activity. He was placed on six years probation for the Oct. 2, 2019 crime on the grounds he serve 180 days in county jail. The judge also fined Beltran $1,000, ordered him to perform 200 hours community service and pay $687.95 restitution.
Beltran received credit for the full jail time already served.
• Elizabeth Lenora Freitas, 33, of 6486 FM 71 in Garwood for having a prohibited substance or item in a corrective facility and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance. She was placed on four years deferred probation for the Oct. 5, 2019 offenses. The judge also ordered Freitas to pay $3,000 in fines, take a drug offender course and avoid contact were her co-defendants.
With deferred probation, the conviction won’t be held against Freitas if she is able to complete all terms.
• Josh Thomas Garza, 19, of 501 Strand in El Campo for burglary of a habitation and theft of a firearm. He was placed on five years deferred probation for the April 24, 2019 crimes on the grounds he serve 68 days in county jail.
The judge also ordered Garza to perform 100 hours community service, write a letter of apology to his victim, pay a $500 fine and $200 restitution.
Garza was given credit for jail time already served.
• Emily Ann Gonzalez, 24, of 2500 Junior College Blvd., No. 2016, in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance. He was placed on three years deferred probation for the June 8, 2019 crime. The judge also ordered Gonzalez to pay a $500 fine and $180 restitution, perform 100 hours community service and take a drug offender education class.
• Jeffrey Lang Harper, 50, of 426 Stockton, No. 5, in East Bernard for two counts of burglary of a habitation. He was sentenced to two years in prison for the May 29, 2018 and April 16, 2019 crimes with credit for 180 days already served.
• Alfred Lynn Kimble Sr., 57, of 1104 Lamburt Lane, Apt. 2, in West Planes, Mo., for assault causing injury. He was sentenced to 365 days in county jail with credit for the 485 days already served.
• Lazaro Fransisco Miranda, 27, of 9967 CR 405 in El Campo for burglary of a habitation. He was placed on eight years deferred probation for the Dec. 31, 2019 crime on the condition he serve 167 days in county jail. The judge also ordered Miranda to pay a $750 fine, perform 450 hours of community service, obtain drug counseling and take a batterer’s intervention program.
For the next 48 months, Miranda will be fitted with a GPS monitor and must stay away from his victim’s home, workplace and school. He is also forbidden to communicate with his victim in any threatening way.
Miranda received credit for the jail time already served.
