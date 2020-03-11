City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Vanessa Marie Figoroa, 33, of 2800 Sunrise Road in Round Rock was arrested at 12:30 a.m. Sunday, March 8 for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, no driver’s license, failure to maintain financial responsibility and tampering with evidence. Officers stopped her in the 500 block of North Mechanic. Police seized a glass pipe, marijuana and methamphetamines. Processed, Figoroa was transferred to the Wharton County Jail later that morning.
Christian Jeremiah Garcia, 18, of 310 Lincoln was arrested at 6 a.m. Friday, March 6 for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Processed, he was transferred to county jail. Once there, he posted $1,200 in bonds and was released the same day.
Paul Garcia, 47, of 310 Lincoln was arrested at 6 a.m. Friday, March 6 for possession of drug paraphernalia in the same incident as Christian Garcia. Arraigned in municipal court, he posted bond and was released.
Alyssa Cierra Rodriguez, 17, of 8909 FM 3012 in Lane City was arrested at 6 a.m. Friday, March 6 in the same incident as the Garcias. She now faces possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia charges. Processed, Rodriguez was transferred to county jail. Once there, she posted $1,200 in bonds and was released the same day.
Daniel Garcia Torres, 32, of 1493 Flora was arrested at 6 a.m. Friday, March 6 for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the same incident as the Garcias and Rodriguez. Processed, he was transferred to county jail. Once there, he posted $1,200 in bonds and was released the same day.
Orlin Israel Garcia Mendez, 33, of 1415 Mary was arrested at 7:12 p.m. Sunday, March 8 for driving while intoxicated after being stopped in the 800 block of Empire. Processed, he was transferred to county jail the next day.
Macario Geraldo Cordova Jr., 26, of 711 S. Wharton was arrested at 11:52 p.m. Friday, March 6 for driving while intoxicated second offense after being stopped in the 500 block of North Mechanic. Processed, Cordova was transferred to county jail the next day. Once there, he posted, a $1,500 bond and was released the same day.
Jesse Martinez, 24, of 803 Erin was arrested at 2:09 a.m. Saturday, March 7 for driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after being stopped in the 100 block of West First. Processed, he was transferred to county jail later that morning. Once there, he posted $2,250 in bonds and was released the same day.
Julian Alberto Cruz, 38, of 1307 Business was arrested at 9:04 p.m. Saturday, March 7 for three counts of manufacturing a controlled substance and a single count of possession of a dangerous drug. Police seized bags of pills and other drugs along with more than $2,500 in cash. Processed, Cruz was transferred to county jail. Once there, he posted $56,500 in bonds and was released the same day.
Property
Detodveus Dewayne Lunford, 33, of 108 Cannon in Clute was arrested at 5:55 a.m. Friday, March 6 for burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit a felony and family violence. Dispatched to a disturbance in the 1500 block of Charlie, police found Lunford. Processed, he was sent to county jail the next day. Once there, he posted $30,000 in bonds an was released the same day.
Violence, weapons
Arnulfo Ray Cano, 42, of 722 Alice was arrested at 2:15 p.m. Thursday, March 5 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence), criminal mischief and two counts of abandoning or endangering a child (placing the child in imminent danger of bodily injury) after police were dispatched to his home. A vehicle window had been broken. Processed, Cano was transferred to county jail March 7 and once there the known address was shown as 716 Alice.
Danae Deleon, 20, of 202 Sonata Court was arrested at 4:01 p.m. Thursday, March 5 on a 2019 warrant for deadly conduct. Processed, she was transferred to county jail. Once there, she posted a $3,000 bond and was released the same day.
Antonio Rosas, 41, of 208.5 Bruns was arrested at 8:20 p.m. Friday, March 6 for the violation of a protective order after police were dispatched to a disturbance at his home. Processed, he was sent to county jail. Once there, he posted a $2,500 bond and was released the same day.
City Incidents
Property
Burglars targeted a home in the El Campo Village, 1185 Olivia, on Feb. 27. About $200 cash and social security cards were stolen.
A $15,000 receiver/transmitter was stolen from a vehicle parked in the 1900 block of Wayne around 9:40 a.m. Thursday, March 5.
A hit-and-run was reported in the 200 block of West Jackson around 5:30 p.m. Friday, March 6. A vehicle sustained about $2,000 damage.
Violence, weapons
Family violence was reported in the 300 block of Higbee around 10 p.m. Friday, March 6.
Police are investigating an assault in the 400 block of Alamo around 5 a.m. Saturday, March 7.
Other
A minor in possession of an e-cigarette or tobaccos was reported at El Campo High School, 600 W. Norris, on March 4.
Police are looking for a prowler reported in the 1400 block of East Jackson around 8 a.m. Thursday, March 5.
Summoned to Northside Elementary School, 2610 Meadow Lane, around 1 p.m. Thursday, March 5, police were asked to check on a person’s welfare.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Jeffery Lynn Davis, 47, of 303 S. Ford in Wharton was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 6:03 p.m. Thursday, March 5 for possession of marijuana.
Michael Lynn Joyce Jr., 21, of 2317 CR 117 in Wharton was arrested by WCSO at 5:53 a.m. Saturday, March 7 for possession of a controlled substance and driving while intoxicated with an open container. Processed, he posted $6,000 in bonds and was released the same day.
Property
Deanna Ronquillo, 47, of 1414 Jennie was arrested by Wharton PD at 12:58 p.m. Friday, March 6 for identity theft. Processed, she posted $5,000 in bonds and was released Sunday, March 8.
Violence, weapons
Ricardo Sosa Jr., 41, of 2130 CR 100 in Boling was booked at 8:32 a.m. Sunday, March 8 on warrants for three counts of indecency with a child - sexual contact.
