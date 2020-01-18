Human trafficking is a problem that can often lurk in broad daylight. Wharton County law enforcement encounters victims being smuggled along Hwy. 59 monthly, officials say.
“The human trafficking cases that we see are those that are coming up from the border, coming from the south and moving north,” Wharton County Sheriff Shannon Srubar said.
Locals report suspicious activity occasionally, but none of the reports have resulted in human trafficking charges.
“As far as of those cases that were looked at, it resulted in zero incidents that I can report as of right now,” Srubar said.
More than 300,000 human trafficking victims were in Texas in 2016, according to the Statewide Human Trafficking Mapping Project of Texas, and each year, 50,000 more victims enter the U.S., according to Dosomething.org.
To help victims of human trafficking, Srubar said contacting law enforcement is the first step.
“Humans are being treated like animals, so sometimes just for the simple fact that you ... get law enforcement involved in these situations, will help,” he said.
Raising awareness
January is National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month. WCSO will be speaking to local schools and a church in the upcoming weeks about human trafficking, including safety tips and statistics.
“We always preach that if you see something that doesn’t look right, let us know,” Srubar said. “We would rather come check that 100 times and it be nothing than miss an opportunity to be able to help a victim out if they’re in trouble,”
WCSO does not currently have any public forums slated for the near future, but encouraged locals to reach out for information.
“We definitely are here if people have questions or concerns,” Srubar said.
A digital hunting ground
AgriLife Extension Agent Kashara Bell is planning an education event with Prairie View A&M University on sex trafficking and social media safety, which will likely be held in early February.
“Most predators and people who help with sex trafficking, they target our youth through social media, and they tend to act like someone they’re not,” Bell said. “They tend to portray maybe a younger kid.”
Social media makes users especially vulnerable because of location features available on some platforms, such as Snapchat, Bell said.
“A lot of parents don’t know about that feature,” Bell said.
From January 2015 to December 2017, 845 potential human trafficking victims were reported to have been trafficked through online platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Craigslist and dating sites, according to Polarisproject.org.
Srubar has not had reports of human traffickers targeting local individuals through social media.
“You see that kind of thing in bigger communities, in bigger towns,” he said.
